Marshawn Lynch agrees to terms with Raiders

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2017 - 1:34 pm
 

A trade now is all it will take.

Running back Marshawn Lynch, an Oakland native, is on the cusp of joining his hometown team.

He and the Raiders reportedly agreed to terms Friday, leaving one major hurdle between Lynch and the club. The Seahawks must complete a trade with Oakland, sending the latter his rights. That hurdle is not expected to prove to be high.

The Raiders may be Las Vegas-bound. But make no mistake: This deal is about Oakland.

Lynch grew up there, starring at Oakland Technical High — a 10-mile drive from the Oakland Coliseum — before thriving at nearby Cal during his college career.

Las Vegas one day will have the Raiders, but Lynch likely won’t ever step foot near The Strip, in cleats anyway. He is 30 and spent the last year in retirement. The contract length is not expected to carry into the team’s Nevada arrival.

Exact contract terms are not yet known. Michael Silver of NFL Network first reported the deal.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

