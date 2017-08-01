Raiders CB Gareon Conley thankful ‘burden has been lifted’

Raiders rookie cornerback Gareon Conley addressed the public Tuesday for the first time since a grand jury declined to indict him for rape following a months-long investigation.

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley walks on the sideline during teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

NAPA, Calif. — Gareon Conley addressed the public Tuesday for the first time since a grand jury declined to indict him for rape following a months-long investigation.

He seemed ready to move forward.

Conley said via a statement posted on Twitter he’s “thankful that this burden has been lifted.” He also expressed gratitude to those who supported him and acknowledgment he can learn from the experience. The Raiders drafted the former Ohio State cornerback in the first round on April 28 despite having learned days earlier about a Cleveland-based rape investigation involving him.

After the pick, General Manager Reggie McKenzie said the team completed “miles and miles of research” and was confident in his innocence. A Cuyahoga County grand jury ruled Monday not to pursue the case.

Conley’s statement read in full:

“I am thankful that this burden has been lifted as I enter training camp with my new teammates and organization. I am thankful to the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland police for reaching a conclusion based on the facts, not speculation. I am thankful to the Raiders organization for believing in me, drafting me, and supporting me. Finally, I am thankful to my agent and my team for never relenting in their defense of me as a person and client.

“The past few months have been extremely trying for me and my family. Although I was the target of malicious and false accusations, I do realize however that I coud’ve exercised better judgment and that there are still lessons for me to take away and grow from.

“I look forward to earning my role with The Raiders and hopefully rewarding them for believing in me.”

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.