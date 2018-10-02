Raiders face prospect of starting 2 rookie offensive tackles

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The Raiders won 45-42 in overtime. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets fans before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, greets offensive coordinator Greg Olson after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jon Gruden briefly allowed himself to celebrate.

On Sunday, the Raiders coach unwound in the locker room following a 45-42 overtime win versus the Cleveland Browns. He singled out quarterback Derek Carr’s effort, accepted a game ball from defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, and vowed that everyone in the locker room would receive a game ball, too.

At his news conference, he removed a team-issued visor from his head and tossed it to a coach who traveled from Shanghai to attend the game as an NFL China representative.

On Monday, Gruden was ready to move forward — potentially with one more rookie starter.

Right tackle Donald Penn exited in the third quarter with a groin strain, a source said. His status is expected to gain more clarity over the course of this week. Brandon Parker, a rookie third-round pick, would start in his place if necessary. That would give the Raiders a rookie at both tackle positions Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

By early Monday afternoon, much of the shine from Gruden’s face had faded.

Never mind that the win was the Raiders’ first this season and his first since 2008.

“Pretty much ready to go,” Gruden said. “You start seeing the Chargers, you see (quarterback) Philip Rivers. It’s hard to rejoice in your victories for very long. We have a real challenge. (Defensive end Melvin) Ingram is unbelievable. (Rookie safety) Derwin James is a good player. (Injured defensive end Joey) Bosa, they tell me, is coming back. So we have work to do.”

Parker knows he does, too.

He played 52 offensive snaps, the first of his regular-season NFL career, when stepping in for Penn. As to be expected against a talented front whose blitz packages are aggressively and exotically schemed under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, there were times Parker struggled.

He acknowledged he was a “step slow” in his backside cut-offs. He also called a fourth-quarter sack “completely my fault” due to a missed protection read. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett predominantly worked against left tackle Kolton Miller, a rookie first-round pick.

Late in the game, Garrett switched sides and worked more against Parker.

“That man strong,” Parker said Monday. “I actually went to the bench, and I asked Kolton, ‘Why you ain’t telling me he was that strong?’ He said, ‘You didn’t see me get bull-rushed the whole game?’”

On July 30, Parker suffered a right ankle injury.

It was not a garden-variety low sprain like the one that sidelined defensive tackle P.J. Hall, a rookie second-round pick, in Weeks 2 and 3. Rather, a source characterized the ailment as involving a bruise and some tendon damage. The latter has lingered, resulting in Parker being inactive in Week 3. T.J. Clemmings instead was called upon that game when Penn exited with a concussion.

This April, the Raiders had their options with their No. 10 overall pick.

Those included James, a dynamic defender whom the Chargers selected 17th overall.

Offensive tackle, though, was a priority for the Raiders. Miller was selected at No. 15 following a trade down. He’s been impressive while facing a gauntlet of pass rushers. Parker received his first trial by fire Sunday.

“When you go in that game, it’s an obvious passing situation, obviously,” Gruden said. “Uptempo and all the chips are on the table, to go in there and play against a team like Cleveland who’s blitzing repeatedly, I thought he did some good things. We’re pleased with both of our rookie tackles. I know it was a sore topic when we drafted both of them a few months ago with some people, but we need those two guys.”

Perhaps simultaneously this Sunday.

