Raiders fans celebrate draft at Las Vegas welcome sign — VIDEO

Gov. Brian Sandoval joined the crowd in front of the Las Vegas welcome sign, and it was like he was back on the campaign trail.

Shaking hands and taking selfies, the governor was there to mark a special day in Las Vegas sports history, and the roughly 100 Raiders fans were all too eager to thank him for his part in bringing the NFL team to the valley.

“Sandoval for president!” one fan yelled.

On a picture-perfect Las Vegas day — temperatures around 70 degrees with a nice breeze (enjoy it before the summer heat arrives) — the Raiders announced some of their third-day draft picks from in front of the famous sign.

“We’ve said we have to establish a presence here,” Raiders president Marc Badain said. “We have to be in the community, and that’s what we’re going to work on, but we haven’t abandoned Oakland. We did our Thursday draft event from the Fox Theater there.

“I know it’s a delicate balance for our fans in both markets, but we’re going to enjoy the couple of years that we play there, and we’re going to build a fanbase here and build the facility here and build something spectacular.”

Some former Raiders players also took part Saturday, including quarterback and Bishop Gorman High School graduate David Humm, Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy and linebacker and Super Bowl MVP Rod Martin.

This was really a day for the fans, though, and one carried a sign that read in all caps, “I live in North Dakota.” Mike Cichos said he comes to Las Vegas about four times per year from Bismarck.

“But it will be eight times a year when they move here,” said Cichos, who has put down a deposit on season tickets.

Jackie Triviso wore a Las Vegas Raiders cap and t-shirt that on the back read, “The Black Hole of Las Vegas.”

“Hopefully, I’ll be one of those season-ticket holders,” Triviso said. “I tried to get on (the deposit list) that first day. I’m hoping. I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

Another longtime fan, Ernesto Bendana, has a vested interest in seeing the Raiders move. He is a member of the carpenters’ union.

“Can’t wait for them to get here,” Bendana said. “I’m excited because I don’t have to drive anywhere anymore. I can just watch them here now.”

The fans mixed with those who helped make this day a reality, including Sandoval. Standing between four Raiders cheerleaders and in front of government officials, Sandoval read the team’s fourth-round pick on national TV.

Nevada Governor @GovSandoval makes our 4th round selection from fabulous Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Hr3wlFcrcc — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 29, 2017

“It’s a privilege and honor to be here with the Raider nation,” Sandoval said before heading to the stage. “I love the enthusiasm. We’re excited about them coming here. I think it’s a really big deal that the Raiders chose to do the fourth round live from Las Vegas. This is the beginning of many great things.”

Clark County Commission chairman Steve Sisolak read the fifth-round selection. The team tweeted out the announcement, but NFL Network’s Rich Eisen indicated he didn’t feel right airing that footage given the Raiders are scheduled to play in Oakland the next two seasons. The Raiders hope to play in their new Las Vegas stadium in 2020.

Sisolak was especially instrumental in landing the Raiders. He wore a Derek Carr jersey and tossed a bag full of miniature Raiders footballs to the fans.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak makes our 5th round selection from Fabulous Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/qfayRDCzhb — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 29, 2017

“I dreamt (about the Raiders coming), but I didn’t really believe it would become a reality,” Sisolak said. “Now it’s a reality the fact the Raiders are coming. The Raiders are basically here, and we’re incredibly excited.”

