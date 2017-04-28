Raiders’ NFL Draft first-round recap — VIDEO

Gareon Conley is the newest Oakland Raider after being drafted by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.
The pick came as a surprise to many after Conley was accused of sexual assault this month in Cleveland, an accusation he has repeatedly denied.
Conley spoke withe the media in Oakland via conference call Thursday and will meet with the media at the Raiders facility Friday at a 2 p.m. news conference.
Check out the video above for a recap of the Raiders’ first day of the NFL Draft from Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken and columnist Ed Graney.
