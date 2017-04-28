Raiders’ NFL Draft first-round recap — VIDEO

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie during a press conference following their team's first round pick in the NFL Draft at the Oakland Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, left, and head coach Jack Del Rio during a press conference on their team's first round pick in the NFL Draft at the Oakland Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, left, during a press conference on their team's first round pick in the NFL Draft at the Oakland Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gareon Conley is the newest Oakland Raider after being drafted by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.

The pick came as a surprise to many after Conley was accused of sexual assault this month in Cleveland, an accusation he has repeatedly denied.

Conley spoke withe the media in Oakland via conference call Thursday and will meet with the media at the Raiders facility Friday at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Check out the video above for a recap of the Raiders’ first day of the NFL Draft from Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken and columnist Ed Graney.

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.