Raiders want an answer on Marshawn Lynch before NFL draft

Marshawn Terrell Lynch, former American football running back, holds his trophy as he is enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Answers may be coming on the Marshawn Lynch situation. Soon.

The Raiders held their annual pre-draft press conference Friday. Six days before an event devoted to hundreds of prospects that General Manager Reggie McKenzie and his staff have scouted, and eight of which he is scheduled to select, McKenzie’s comments about a veteran running back arguably were most notable. He said that the team wants to know if Lynch is a Raider or not before the draft begins Thursday.

At least, in an ideal world.

“At some point, you’d like to know,” McKenzie said. “Prior to the draft is that point. You’d like to know that. Our door is open, and we’re not shutting the door until that time pretty much. Who knows after that? I’m not ever going to say ‘never.’ But the door is still open.”

Lynch, who turns 31 on Saturday, and the Raiders have been in contract discussions for weeks.

He has visited their building. He’s met their staff. A resolution on the matter, one way or another, is best soon, as Oakland wants to know where its running-back position stands before making any decisions on the clock.

Overall, this is expected to be a defense-heavy draft for the Raiders. They own one selection in each of the first six rounds and two in the seventh.

Lynch’s signing is not as simple as it might be for a typical free agent. For starters, he is not one.

Lynch is retired, so he must be reinstated before he signs any deal. The Seahawks also own his rights, so they must either release or trade him before Oakland can acquire him; Seattle is expected to do the latter for a marginal price. Given the steps required, a contract agreement next Thursday afternoon, a couple hours before the draft, probably wouldn’t do, either.

There has been much speculation as to whether Lynch will or won’t join the team. The Raiders hope that speculation soon will end.

“I would like to have an answer, but it’s not going to be the end all,” McKenzie said. “He’s a good back that we like. … We feel good about the young backs we have. If we can add another back, we will. We’re trying to get some more impact players. If it’s Marshawn, if it’s whoever, we’re going to do it.”

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas.

Contact Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.