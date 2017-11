Marshawn Lynch returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and urgency became a theme as players prepared for the upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over Marshawn Lynch returning to practice and the Gabe Jackson suffering from an ankle injury.

Amari Cooper said the Raiders would make the playoffs if they can get to 10 wins. That would take a 7-1 finish.

The Raiders, with a 3-5 record, are working through injuries in the defensive backfield and on the offensive line.