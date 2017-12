In what’s known as a “Woodson Wednesday” at Raiders camp, players were given an extra day of rest as the team prepares on a schedule to play Monday night this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vegas Nation: Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week's loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.

In what’s known as a “Woodson Wednesday” at Raiders camp, players were given an extra day of rest as the team prepares on a schedule to play Monday night this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week’s loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.