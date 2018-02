The Raiders will have a home game in October against the Seattle Seahawks, but it won’t be in Oakland.

The 2018 schedule includes an Oct. 14 game in London — the fourth time in the past five years the Raiders have had a game outside the United States.

In other NFL news, a Raiders division rival is making a quarterback change. The Kansas City Chiefs have traded Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond has the updates.