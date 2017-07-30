Vegas Nation: Penn’s holdout headlines Day 1 of Raiders camp

The Raiders officially opened training camp Saturday in Napa, California. Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken are in Napa, and the big news of the day is the missing piece on the offensive line.

The Raiders officially opened training camp Saturday in Napa, California, missing a piece on the offensive line. For more on Donald Penn's holdout situation and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack's lofty sack goal, watch the premier episode of Vegas Nation.

Graney and Gehlken touch on Donald Penn’s holdout situation and other Raider absentees.

In other Raiders news, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack has set the bar high for 2017. Quarterback Derek Carr revealed Mack’s lofty goal of recording 30 sacks for the upcoming season.