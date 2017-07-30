ad-fullscreen
Raiders/NFL

Vegas Nation: Penn’s holdout headlines Day 1 of Raiders camp

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2017 - 9:17 pm
 

The Raiders officially opened training camp Saturday in Napa, California. Review-Journal reporters Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken are in Napa, and the big news of the day is the missing piece on the offensive line.

Graney and Gehlken touch on Donald Penn’s holdout situation and other Raider absentees.

In other Raiders news, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack has set the bar high for 2017. Quarterback Derek Carr revealed Mack’s lofty goal of recording 30 sacks for the upcoming season.

