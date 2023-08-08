3 matchups to watch when Raiders host 49ers for joint practices

New Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be going against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, when the clubs hold joint practices this week in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo runs through a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) talks with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receivers Davante Adams (17) and Hunter Renfrow (13) work closely during their mandatory minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warm up during an organized team activity practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders host the 49ers for joint practices Thursday and Friday before their preseason game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The workouts should offer an early glimpse into the Raiders’ progress in training camp.

Here are three areas to focus on:

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders have managed their new quarterback’s workload coming off the broken foot he suffered in December and his surgery in March. It will be interesting to see if the practice plan they have in place affects his time on the field against the 49ers.

His performance in camp has been uneven, to say the least. It’s a combination of the rust of not playing or practicing for nearly eight months, the transition to a new offense and the defense winning its share of practice periods.

The workouts against the 49ers, whom Garoppolo played for from 2017 to 2022, probably will be in lieu of him playing in Sunday’s game, so it’s an opportunity for him to show where he is against an opposing defense. Any extended struggles could be cause for concern.

It’s a tough task for Garoppolo to go against a defense he faced in practice every day for the past six years. though he figures to have some knowledge of his former teammates, too.

Regardless, the cat-and-mouse game is worth following, as every opportunity Garoppolo gets to create some solid footing for himself is worthwhile.

2. Can the defense keep up its strong camp?

A much more aggressive Raiders defense, specifically on the back end, has been the surprise of camp. But against the 49ers, one of the NFL’s best teams, things get ratcheted up a few more levels.

Can the Raiders secondary, led by Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig, match up against a San Francisco offense that features wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle? Can they continue to make aggressive plays on the ball, which have led to numerous pass breakups and interceptions?

Will linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo hold up against a 49ers pass game that thrives on creating favorable mismatches?

And can the defensive line, particularly Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones and Jerry Tillery, create pass-rush pressure?

It’s vital to the Raiders that their defense makes strides this season. This week is a chance to gauge its progress.

3. Passing game

One of the takeaways from camp is the manner in which the Raiders are attacking in the passing game.

Davante Adams is a given, of course, as the ultimate weapon. But Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow and rookie Tre Tucker have shown they can work cohesively. The emphasis on quarterbacks getting the ball out early to their playmakers — in space and in stride to allow them to create more yardage — is a noted change from last season.

The Raiders are hoping that continues against a talented 49ers defense that features playmakers at all three levels.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.