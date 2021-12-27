3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Broncos game

The Raiders came up with a key second-half drive, Josh Jacobs ran with a purpose, and the defense stood out all day.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) moves in to recover during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball with Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) and Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) defending in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Timely response

The Raiders were booed off the field at the end of the first half after gift-wrapping the Broncos 10 points in the final 32 seconds thanks to a fumble and interception.

Those plays put the Broncos ahead 13-7 after getting outplayed by the Raiders nearly the entire first half.

But the Raiders responded to open the second half, driving 75 yards in nine plays to retake the lead at 14-13. It was a crucial drive at a crucial time and set the tone for the remainder of the game.

2. Running with a purpose

After his fumble helped lead to that first-half surge by the Broncos, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs came back determined.

He rushed for 104 yards in the second half on 18 carries, giving him 129 yards for the game.

Maybe this game will get Jacobs going. It was his first 100-yard performance this season after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The third-year back entered this game with 548 yards and a career-low 3.7 yards per carry.

Against the Broncos, Jacobs averaged 4.8 yards per attempt, a 5.8 average in the second half.

3. Defense does its job

The Raiders should have an advantage going against Broncos backup quarterback Drew Lock, and they made the most of it.

Other than those 10 points at the end of the first half, Lock and the Broncos’ offense were not much of a threat. They totaled just 158 yards, with all but five of it through the air.

The Raiders came up particularly strong on Denver’s last drive, with Keisean Nixon making an open-field tackle to stop Lock short on third down. Later in the series, Quinton Jefferson tossed Lock aside for a sack, prompting the Broncos to punt.

That performance by the Raiders’ defense allowed their mistake-prone offense to get away with turnovers that likely would have led to a loss in almost any other game. Given the Raiders had three reserves in the secondary, that was even more impressive.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.