3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Chargers game

The Raiders move on to Cincinnati after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers called a timeout that helped set up the Raiders’ winning field goal.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) recovers a fumble as Raiders inside linebacker Will Compton looks on in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 35-32 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium:

1. It’s on to Cincinnati

That didn’t seem possible a month ago after the Raiders lost five of six games. At that point, it seemed like the present didn’t matter, and it was all about the future for this franchise.

The future is on hold for now.

The Raiders won their final four games and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and the second time in 19 years. They will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the first round.

It’s a remarkable run for the Raiders no matter what happens in the postseason.

2. Timeout for no tie

A tie would’ve sent both teams to the playoffs and eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers, It looked like that’s exactly how the game would play out in the final two minutes of overtime.

The Raiders didn’t appear to be in any hurry to stop the clock, and the Chargers seemed willing to let them run it all the way down.

But then the Chargers inexplicably called timeout with 38 seconds left. Derek Carr handed off to Josh Jacobs, who rushed 10 yards to Los Angeles’ 29-yard line.

The Raiders then ran the clock down to two seconds, bringing in Mr. Automatic. Daniel Carlson made the 47-yard field goal — he literally doesn’t miss in Allegiant Stadium — and the Raiders didn’t simply back into the postseason.

3. Taking advantage of mistakes

Give the Raiders credit for taking advantage of opportunities. The Chargers made sure to give them plenty of chances.

The Chargers were hit with 108 yards in penalties. Many came at the worst times for the visiting team.

A pass interference in the end zone late in the first half set up the Raiders’ go-ahead touchdown at 17-14.

With the Raiders leading 20-14 late in the third quarter, a defensive holding call led to another TD, this one for a 26-14 lead.

