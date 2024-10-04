3 things to know about Raiders’ next foe: Rookie QB struggling

The Raiders will seek to extend their winning streak over the Broncos to nine games when the two AFC West rivals face off Sunday.

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) reacts during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) pursues against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands the ball off to running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Raiders (2-2) are looking to go above .500 on Sunday for the first time since Week 1 last year.

Their next opponent, ironically, is the same one they faced to begin last season. The Raiders are visiting the Broncos and will look to extend their winning streak against their AFC West rivals to nine.

Here are three things to know about Denver (2-2):

1. Strong defense

The Broncos are allowing the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (13.8). Only the Chargers (12.5) and the Steelers (13.3) are better.

Denver’s success comes from applying maximum pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Broncos have 16 sacks this season, second to the Vikings (17). The heat Denver is applying is preventing its opponents from getting the ball downfield. The Broncos have given up the fewest plays of 20 or more yards in the NFL (6) and have not allowed a play of 40 or more yards.

It’s been a team effort.

Five Broncos have two or more sacks. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper leads the team with three.

“(Cooper is) a guy that allows you to change the culture because how he works every day on and off the field,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “It’s contagious, and guys have to match his intensity. He’s been that way for two years that I’ve been here. It doesn’t change on game day. He is a fully engaged, full speed, physical player.”

The Raiders will have their hands full trying to block this group.

It doesn’t help that the team is banged up on the offensive line. Right guard Dylan Parham is nursing an Achilles injury and it remains to be seen if he will play Sunday.

2. Struggling offense

Broncos coach Sean Payton went out on a limb when he selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft.

That means it’s not a surprise that the 24-year-old has struggled through his first four NFL games.

Nix’s 62.5 passer rating is the second-worst in the league among quarterbacks with at least four appearances. His 60.1 completion percentage is third-worst. He has thrown just one touchdown pass.

Payton, who worked with Drew Brees for years in New Orleans, is determined to make it work with his new charge. And maybe things will click for Nix down the road. But right now, the game appears to be moving too fast for him.

That leaves Denver to scramble for solutions.

“I know this Shangri-La doesn’t exist, but the execution and the details still have to get better with younger players,” Payton said. “That’s what we’re working on. I’ve said this before, if everyone else can paint the right picture, then you truly get to evaluate and watch a real good quarterback.”

3. Successful run game

The Broncos rushed for more than 100 yards twice in their first four games. They won both times, which means their path to victory moving forward is obvious.

They need to lean on running back Javonte Williams, who gained a season-high 77 rushing yards in last week’s win over the Jets. They also need to trust an offensive line that appears to be hitting its stride.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t run the ball real well the first two weeks,” Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “There’s no magic formula other than just execution and not losing confidence in something if you know that you (have) the pieces to do it well. I think we’ve blocked well, the running backs have read the runs well, and we’ve broken the tackles when we needed too. It’s been a big part of why we won those last two games.”

