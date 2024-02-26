5 non-quarterbacks for Raiders to evaluate at combine

The Raiders are rightly focused on quarterbacks at the scouting combine, but they have multiple holes to fill on the roster. Here are some candidates.

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) celebrates after an interception on an NCAA college football game's final play for a win over Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs in for a touchdown past Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during overtime at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) tackles Campbell running back Tai Goode (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. North Carolina won 59-7. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

INDIANAPOLIS — With quarterback such a big need for the Raiders, it is understandable that so much focus is on that position heading into the scouting combine.

But there is no guarantee that the Raiders will take a quarterback with their first pick, and even if they do, they have other needs to fill throughout the draft.

Among the most pertinent are offensive line, cornerback, defensive line and, potentially, running back.

Here are five non-quarterbacks to keep an eye on this week:

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

If the Raiders don’t go quarterback in the first round, expect general manager Tom Telesco to remain true to his board and select the best player available at No. 13.

The Raiders are set with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs at one exterior position and in the slot. Still, with Amik Robertson facing free agency and Jakorian Bennett coming off a roller-coaster rookie season, they could look to solidify the spot opposite Jones with their first pick.

Arnold projects as an immediate starter with his size, speed and feel for the position. He has scheme versatility and is a willing run defender. If his athleticism flashes this week, as expected, he will solidify himself as a high first-round pick.

The combination of Arnold, Jones and Hobbs is an enticing thought.

T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Sweat set off red flags when he didn’t weigh in at the Senior Bowl. His is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 362 pounds, but his reluctance to get on a scale had some wondering if he’d ballooned up to 400 since the end of the season.

We’ll all find out this week, although the relentlessness he displayed at Texas — along with his run-stuffing, pocket-collapsing and burst off the line of scrimmage — is indicative of a disciplined player. His weight needs to be managed, but it wasn’t a big issue in college.

The Raiders could land an interior disruptor in the second round.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The Raiders have a decision to make on Josh Jacobs, and if they bid farewell to their veteran running back, they will be in the market to supplement that position to provide help for Zamir White.

In Corum, Telesco could find his new Austin Ekeler, whom he plucked out of Western Colorado as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Like Ekeler, Corum is on the smaller side at 5-8, but he played sneaky big at 210 pounds at Michigan, finishing in the top three in the Big Ten in scrimmage yards the past two seasons.

Corum’s task this week is to flash as a pass catcher and overall athlete. He could be a solid second-day pick.

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Depending on how the Raiders handle their free agents, they could have multiple holes to fill on the offensive line. If center Andre James leaves and left guard Dylan Parham replaces him, Morgan could be an intriguing candidate to replace Parham.

Even though Morgan played left tackle at Arizona, his 6-4 height and 32-inch arm length could mean a move to guard. He’s a burly mauler and light on his feet as a pass blocker. The positional flexibility to play guard or tackle could make him an ideal fit for a team that might need to fill holes at both spots.

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

The Raiders’ three best linebackers — Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Luke Masterson — are going into the last year of their contracts. Second-year linebacker Amari Burney, while filled with potential, appeared in just seven games and played just 89 snaps last season.

Gray was a highly productive three-year starter at North Carolina and showed sideline-to-sideline playmaking and a good feel for zone and man pass coverage. He needs to work on his awareness and processing, but that’s not a matter of talent.

As a third-day pick, he’d have time with the Raiders to develop that part of his game.

