5 under-the-radar Raiders to watch

They might not have the star power, but these five names could have a say in whether the Raiders win or lose in a given week.

You know about the star players of the Raiders, about names like Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs and now Jimmy Garoppolo.

But what about those under-the-radar players who could make a serious impact in the coming season?

The ones who might not garner sprawling headlines, but could be a big difference in how much the team wins and loses.

Here are five such names to keep an eye on in 2023.

1. Jakorian Bennett

The rookie cornerback has been running with the starters in training camp and for good reason. He can fly, having posted a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Head coach Josh McDaniels has praised Bennett for his maturity and intelligence. He could become an immediate impact player, something the Raiders lacked last season from the cornerback position. Question is, can Bennett translate all his raw skill into handling the spot opposite veteran Marcus Peters?

2. Luke Masterson

He was at the beginning of last season fighting not to get cut. Now, he’s running with the first-team linebackers. His was a roller-coaster of a rookie season. Masterson finished with 59 tackles after starting seven games. A player who made the roster primarily for his special teams play, Masterson then took advantage of the defensive snaps he earned. He could take a big step forward in 2023.

3. Isaiah Pola-Mao

The 2022 undrafted safety spent time on the practice squad last season before being elevated to the roster in November. Like Bennett, Pola-Mao has shined during training camp. He has shown an ability to be where the ball is, a must for a Raiders secondary that desperately needs to create more turnovers this season. He owns some of the better instincts on the team.

4. Zamir White

Yes. We know. It might be difficult to consider White an under-the-radar option since he is the No. 1 running back in camp. But this is assuming starter Josh Jacobs eventually signs his franchise tag tender and returns. White had just 17 carries as a rookie last season while Jacobs was leading the NFL in rushing. The Raiders need to give White more of a workload to see what they truly have in the fourth-round pick.

5. Tre Tucker

A rookie wide receiver out of Cincinnati, he’s most likely a No. 4 option in this scheme. Fast and explosive as all heck, Tucker could also find himself returning kicks. He could be one to take the top off the defense and be a deep-threat the Raiders and Garoppolo need beyond Adams. Tucker, the No. 100 overall selection in the NFL draft, plays bigger than his 5-foot-9, 182-pound frame suggests.