Allegiant Stadium hits NFL renewable energy milestone

The home of the Raiders has become the first NFL stadium to be solely powered by renewable energy.

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip at dusk on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Monday’s showdown between the Raiders and Green Bay Packers will be the first NFL game where the stadium is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world,” said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game.”

The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium staff worked with NV Energy on converting the facility to 100 percent renewable energy, which helps minimize its environmental impact and helps reduce energy costs. The energy is generated in the state and is also used by other NV Energy customers.

“This project is emblematic of our commitment to meeting our customers’ unique energy needs and identifying an innovative path forward to meet the Raiders’ and Allegiant Stadium’s vision of being the first NFL team and stadium powered by all renewable energy – this renewable energy project is a win for the environment and demonstrates NV Energy’s ongoing commitment to powering Nevada with more sustainable energy,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO, said in a statement.

The renewable energy milestone comes on the heels of the stadium becoming LEED Gold Certified in July. Some of the programs that helped land that certification are a water diversion program, a food scrap collection program, repurposing grass clippings from the Raiders field and using discarded cigarette butts to generate energy.

“It has been and will continue to be our mission to develop and improve sustainable policies that reduce our environmental footprint while bringing world-class concerts, sporting events, and corporate events to Las Vegas,” Allegiant Stadium’s General Manager Chris Wright said in a statement. “It is an honor to be the first stadium in North America to reach this achievement and to set the standard for what is possible as we continue to make an impact on the Las Vegas community and beyond.”

