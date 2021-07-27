98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

As Raiders open camp, Jon Gruden gushes over young secondary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 1:40 pm
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media during the start of training camp at the Inte ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media during the start of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks about the preseason games to the media during the start of ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks about the preseason games to the media during the start of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette participates during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headqu ...
Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette participates during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Given how badly the Raiders struggled in pass coverage the past two seasons, about the last thing you figured Jon Gruden would be fired up about heading into training camp was his secondary.

But Gruden practically gushed over that group while talking to the media on Tuesday on the eve of the opening of practice.

The source of his excitement is the progress of third-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the addition of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, the promise of rookie safeties Tyree Gillespie and Tre’von Moehrig and the bounce-back ability of second-year cornerback Damon Arnette.

“I’m fired up about the secondary,” Gruden said. “If I’m a Raiders fan, I’m coming out here watching practice, I’m going to keep a close eye on this secondary. It should be a strength of ours. If it isn’t, we’ve made some real mistakes.”

Arnette limped through an incomplete rookie season while dealing with a hand injury that cost him eight weeks, a bout with COVID-19 and two concussions. But Gruden believes the arrow is pointing up for the 19th pick in last year’s draft.

“He’s a big part of us moving forward,” Gruden said. “He’s as good a corner as we have talent-wise on this team.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders could be impacted if Aaron Rodgers, Packers make peace
Raiders could be impacted if Aaron Rodgers, Packers make peace
2
Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp
Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp
3
Yannick Ngakoue leads newcomers at Raiders training camp
Yannick Ngakoue leads newcomers at Raiders training camp
4
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
5
As Raiders open camp, Jon Gruden gushes over young secondary
As Raiders open camp, Jon Gruden gushes over young secondary
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden smiles while speaking to the media during the start of training c ...
Raiders report to 1st day of training camp
By / RJ

The Raiders will employ a new-look defensive line and secondary in 2021 — along with a revamped offensive line that includes rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood.