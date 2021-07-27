As Raiders open camp, Jon Gruden gushes over young secondary

Coach said he believes one of the worst units on his team last year can be a strength in 2021.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks to the media during the start of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks about the preseason games to the media during the start of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette participates during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Given how badly the Raiders struggled in pass coverage the past two seasons, about the last thing you figured Jon Gruden would be fired up about heading into training camp was his secondary.

But Gruden practically gushed over that group while talking to the media on Tuesday on the eve of the opening of practice.

The source of his excitement is the progress of third-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the addition of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, the promise of rookie safeties Tyree Gillespie and Tre’von Moehrig and the bounce-back ability of second-year cornerback Damon Arnette.

“I’m fired up about the secondary,” Gruden said. “If I’m a Raiders fan, I’m coming out here watching practice, I’m going to keep a close eye on this secondary. It should be a strength of ours. If it isn’t, we’ve made some real mistakes.”

Arnette limped through an incomplete rookie season while dealing with a hand injury that cost him eight weeks, a bout with COVID-19 and two concussions. But Gruden believes the arrow is pointing up for the 19th pick in last year’s draft.

“He’s a big part of us moving forward,” Gruden said. “He’s as good a corner as we have talent-wise on this team.”

