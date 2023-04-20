Brees says Carr was in ‘tough situation’ with Raiders

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees believes the Saints made a ‘great move’ signing Derek Carr after he was released by the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the Raiders won 34-24 in their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The best quarterback in Saints franchise history believes the franchise’s new signal-caller is a perfect fit in New Orleans.

“I think it’s a great move for him and the organization,” Drew Brees said of the recent signing of former Raiders star Derek Carr. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for him and always felt he was a fairly underrated player that probably didn’t get the respect he deserved.”

In a video posted on the Saints team website, Brees was addressing reporters after playing a round in the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pro-Am in Avondale, Louisiana.

Brees played for the Saints from 2006 to 2020, winning a Super Bowl MVP and two NFL offensive player of the year awards.

He is still active with the organization and in the community and spoke highly of Carr, who signed with New Orleans in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders in both Oakland and Las Vegas.

“Obviously, he was in a tough situation there with the Raiders based on a lot of the things that have happened there the last few years,” Brees said. “I think he kind of caught the brunt of that unfairly. I think highly of him as a person.”

Brees believes the fact Carr thrived in Jon Gruden’s system, which is similar to what the Saints run under offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, will help him succeed right away with his new team. As he pointed out, it doesn’t hurt to have players like wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara to go along with the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas.

“He’s shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly,” Brees said. “He’s proven that. I think they’ll be well-positioned to make a run at it.”

Brees also came to New Orleans after starting his career in the AFC West, but it was under different circumstances. He wasn’t as established and brought with him major injury concerns in his throwing shoulder.

“(Carr) is much more of a seasoned veteran than I was when I got here,” Brees said. “I think for him, first off, leaving the situation he was in and getting a fresh start was going to be a good thing anyway. But he’s stepping into a situation where it’s a great organization, one that will do whatever it takes to build the pieces around him and win. That’s been proven.

“He just has all these things going for him. I think he’s at that point in his career where it’s the balance of having enough experience while still playing at a high level with all your physical capabilities. I call it prolonging your prime. He’s at the point where he’s got it all and here’s the opportunity to go out and really showcase it.”

