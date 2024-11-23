Broncos’ rookie QB, swarming defense pose problems for Raiders

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is giving the team reason for confidence as it visits Allegiant Stadium to face the Raiders.

Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime (23) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton makes a call against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) pursues Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) makes a stop in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos have defied the odds this season under second-year coach Sean Payton.

Sportsbooks posted a season-win total of 5½ games on Denver before the year kicked off. It took the Broncos only 11 games to surpass that number.

Denver (6-5) is ahead of schedule in quarterback Bo Nix’s rookie season. The Broncos will next attempt to win at Allegiant Stadium for the first time when they visit the Raiders (2-8) on Sunday.

Here are three things to know about Denver heading into the matchup:

1. Rookie getting it done

Nix’s stats won’t blow anyone away. But he’s the type of quarterback that just finds a way to win. It’s what he did in college at Oregon and that’s translated to the NFL.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been impressed.

“You’ve seen a rookie player who has a lot of experience in college — I forget how many number of games he started, I think was up there in the 70s or something crazy, but he’s a mature player out there,” Graham said. “And he’s just getting better.”

Much of Nix’s success is a credit to Payton, who led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl 44. The coach is running a system where players always seem to be in the right place at the right time.

“You can see that Bo is comfortable with (the offense),” Graham said. “He knows, ‘OK, this guy is doing this, this guy’s doing that,’ and he’s getting them the ball in those situations. The thing that stood out to me, and again he played a lot of games in college, he has complete control of the line of scrimmage in terms of whatever parameters that coach Payton is giving him, but he has control. He’s able to get in and out of checks, he’s able to get into protection and he’s not taking a lot of sacks. That’s a credit to his offensive line and their scheme.”

2. Dominant defense

The key to Denver’s success has been a suffocating defense. The Broncos are giving up the second-fewest points per game in the NFL (16.6), as well as the third-fewest yards (289.4)

The group has been particularly unkind to opposing quarterbacks. Denver’s 39 sacks lead the NFL.

The pass rush has been a group effort.

Twelve different players have recorded a sack for the Broncos and seven have at least two sacks. The pressure could come from anywhere, which is what makes the team so difficult to block.

“It’s just a good team defense,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “Who’s the star player there? Doesn’t really matter, right? They play team defense. Everybody’s involved, everybody’s active, everybody’s doing their part.”

Denver is stout on early downs, which forces teams into plenty of third-and-longs. That lets the Broncos dial up pressures and a lot of them get home.

The team also has some star power as cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of the league’s best at his position. Surtain’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Raiders on Oct. 6 flipped the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Broncos, who trailed 10-0 before the pick, went on to win 34-18 in Denver.

3. Flip a coin

The Raiders have concerns at running back this week because Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) are doubtful for Sunday’s game with injuries.

The Broncos’ backfield has questions of its own, though they’re not injury-related.

Javonte Williams entered the season as Denver’s starting running back and has been effective for the most part. But Payton has been a vocal supporter of rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime.

Estime was the team’s lead back two weeks ago against the Chiefs, rushing the ball 14 times. Williams got just one carry in the game.

Things flipped last week against the Falcons.

Williams got nine carries, while Estime received six. Jaleel McLaughlin even got into the mix and rushed the ball four times.

It remains to be seen what the Broncos’ rotation will look like Sunday against the Raiders.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.