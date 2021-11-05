Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media

Kevontae’ Ruggs, a former college football player, expressed support for his brother and condolences for the driver killed in Tuesday’s crash that has the former Raiders’ wide receiver facing felony charges.

LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) is stopped by Mississippi linebacker Kevontae' Ruggs, left, and defensive back Myles Hartsfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The younger brother of Henry Ruggs spoke out on social media in defense of the former Raiders star while offering condolences to the family of the deceased driver in the crash that has him facing charges of DUI resulting in death.

“(Praying) for the family of Tina Tintor, and her dog,” Kevontae’ Ruggs posted on Twitter. “May God heal the hearts of everyone who was involved in her life.”

🙏🏾’ing for the family of Tina Tintor, and her dog. May God heal the hearts of everyone who was involved in her life. #WeAreHereForYou100% #PrayersForRudy #PrayersForHenry #PrayersForEveryoneInvolved #PrayersForMyFamily 🙏🏾💙 — Kevontae' Ruggs (@rip_lamexico) November 4, 2021

The post included hashtags offering prayers to Henry Ruggs and his girlfriend, who was also injured in the crash. Kevontae’ Ruggs also requested prayers for his family and “everyone involved.”

Ruggs, who played college football at both Mississippi and East Mississippi Community College, first posted just a broken heart emoji in the immediate aftermath of the crash Tuesday.

He followed it up with a picture of himself and Henry meeting on the field after Mississippi played Alabama in an SEC game with a prayer emoji and a heart emoji.

Commenters on the social media site quickly criticized his show of support to his brother, prompting Kevontae’ Ruggs to respond.

“Would you say the same about your child, brother, or parent?” he wrote. “I can guarantee yours aren’t perfect either. That’s his 1st mistake in 22 years, how many have you made in life?”

Prosecutors said in court Wednesday Ruggs was driving his Corvette 156 miles per hour seconds before impact at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

He was released by the Raiders later that day.

Kevontae’ Ruggs appeared to briefly express frustration with the onslaught of negative attention directed at his brother

“They don’t mention the good you have done, or all the lives you have changed for the better,” he wrote before deleting the post. “All the nonprofit organizations, none of that. You brought college offers to Montgomery, and gave me my dream car. I was hospitalized (three times) this year. Thank you for saving my life.”

The younger Ruggs indicated he suffered from seizures and that Henry had been helping him through his medical problems.

Henry Ruggs had just announced over the weekend a charity event for the Rod Scott Foundation for Nov. 15 in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.

Scott was a close friend of Ruggs who was killed in a single-car crash in 2016 when he was on his way to attend a state basketball playoff game. Henry Ruggs, who was supposed to be with Scott that day only to get sick and stay home, raised three fingers to honor Soctt each time he scored a touchdown.

It’s unclear whether the community food drive, called “Another Level of Giving,” will still take place.

