Bucs’ Pro Bowler not ready to write off team after Brady exit

Tampa Bay offensive lineman Ali Marpet said at Pro Bowl practice he believes the Bucs can still thrive even without Tom Brady under center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) talks with teammate Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Vita Vea (50) during NFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) cheers on teammates during NFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) runs to block as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during NFC Pro Bowl players practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tampa Bay guard Ali Marpet didn’t want to see quarterback Tom Brady retire after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. But he wasn’t going to beg him to stay, either.

“There was no real lobbying,” the Pro Bowler said before a practice at Las Vegas Ballpark. “I think we respect the decision and totally understand it.”

Brady announced his retirement this week, ending the most accomplished career in NFL history after 22 seasons.

He spent his final two seasons with the Buccaneers, making two playoff appearances and leading the team to a Super Bowl title last year.

Brady completely changed the culture in Tampa, but Marpet believes the group that stays behind can maintain it.

“We have such a strong core in that locker room that there should be a lot of success moving forward,” he said. “Tom is a great player and what he brings is invaluable. But the talent is there and has been there for awhile, so I think we can have continued success.”

The first key to making that happen is to convince several pending free agents to return to a team that has questions to answer at the most important position.

Last season, the Buccaneers became the first team in the salary cap era to return all 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning team.

Marpet is confident there won’t be many defections beyond Brady.

“(Our front office) is terrific,” he said. “So yeah, we’ll see what we have. But the fact they were able to keep as many as they were last year was unbelievable.”

Part of the reason he’s so confident is because of what has been built. Tampa is no longer just an attractive destination because of the weather and favorable tax laws.

”I think obviously for free agents there’s the market and what’s out there. But that being said, Tampa is a pretty great place and guys know that,” he said. “It’s a good locker room and a great coaching staff. There’s a lot of great things about Tampa right now.”

Tough call

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was posed a series of tough questions about his favorite forms of entertainment shortly before NFC practice on Friday at the Pro Bowl.

He said he would prefer to see a magic show over a comedy show because he had never seen a live magician. His time in Las Vegas should offer plenty of opportunity to make that happen.

He’s out of luck on his other pick. When asked what musical artist he would like to see live but has never had the chance, his response was Adele.

“That would be cool, but I heard she cancelled shows here,” he said. “So please come back.”

Showing off

Raiders punter AJ Cole joked about not kicking any balls at all during Thursday’s Pro Bowl practice and how obsolete the punter is in a game where defense is just a rumor. He tried to put on a bit of a show for fans on Friday, however.

Cole took a few reps from midfield and aimed for the upright on the goalpost in right field at Las Vegas Ballpark. He hit it on one of his first attempts.

Not to be outdone, NFC punter Bryan Anger of the Cowboys had a shining moment of his own during the other practice session.

He was standing about 40 yards away from Eagles kicker Jake Elliott as they took turns kicking to each other. Anger would punt from the left-field foul line midway between third base and the foul pole out to Elliott in center field. Elliott would tee the ball up and kick it back to him.

Anger started trying to hit the spot where Elliott kicked. After only a couple tries, he placed one right on the mark that knocked the ball off the tee.

