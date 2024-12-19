Cheap date? Check out prices for Raiders-Jaguars game

Tickets to Sunday’s Raiders-Jacksonville Jaguars game on the secondary market are as inexpensive as any have been for games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Raiders players gtreet fans as they run onto the field to face the Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) in their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The teams are among the NFL’s worst, with the Raiders 2-12 and the Jaguars 3-11. The Raiders would pick in the top two of the draft if the season ended today.

The abysmal records have led to tickets starting at $55 on StubHub before taxes and fees and at $77 on TickPick, a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.

The game is tracking 30 percent below the Raiders’ Jan. 5 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the get-in price for that game $110 on TickPick.

The average ticket price sold on StubHub for the Raiders-Jaguars game is $240, 37 percent lower than the average selling price for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

The Raiders began the season as the second-most in-demand ticket in the NFL on StubHub, behind the Dallas Cowboys. Eighty-nine percent of tickets bought on StubHub come from those outside of Las Vegas, the highest in the NFL.

