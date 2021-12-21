47°F
Daniel Carlson field goal lifts Raiders over Browns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 5:04 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) w ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) wh ...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal for a score against the Cleveland Browns d ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal for a score against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiv ...
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a touchdown catch with =running back Jalen ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates a touchdown catch with =running back Jalen Richard (30) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass during the first half of an NFL footb ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field during the first half of an NFL football gam ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks the field during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Cleveland ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Gavin McCormack, left, 14, and his father Brent, pose for a picture before an NFL football game ...
Gavin McCormack, left, 14, and his father Brent, pose for a picture before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnerg ...
Fans attend an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jay Negin tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at ...
Jay Negin tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Ralph Nazario, left, and Jay Negin, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders an ...
Ralph Nazario, left, and Jay Negin, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Xavier DeShong, 8, of Pennsylvania, poses before an NFL football game between the Raiders and t ...
Xavier DeShong, 8, of Pennsylvania, poses before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

CLEVELAND — Daniel Carlson made a 48-yard field goal as time expired Monday to give the Raiders a 16-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders (7-7), who had lost five of six games, kept alive their playoff hopes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

