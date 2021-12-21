Daniel Carlson field goal lifts Raiders over Browns
CLEVELAND — Daniel Carlson made a 48-yard field goal as time expired Monday to give the Raiders a 16-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
