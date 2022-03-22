Davante Adams says it was his dream to play for Raiders

New Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke for the first time to the media since being traded to Las Vegas.

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The Packers have several moves to make this month to not only get under the salary cap but also have enough room for a new contract to keep Adams, the All-Pro wide receiver who can become a free agent.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

For Davante Adams, the chance to play with his longtime friend and for the team he grew up rooting for was simply too much to pass up.

And while that might not be the entire reason one of the NFL’s top three receivers ultimately left Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the pull to reunite with Derek Carr, his former Fresno State teammate, and play for the Raiders was an opportunity too compelling to ignore.

“As things progressed, obviously we communicated multiple times a week,” Adams said at Tuesday’s introductory news conference. “Once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic and not just a thought, we started to put a little plan together. I was still back in Green Bay at that point. I was still weighing my options.

“I grew up in East Palo Alto (California). I’ve been a Raiders fan all my life. It was a dream to be a Raider. I said I wanted to be an NFL star, and I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. I guess you could say it was meant to be.”

Adams said though he and Carr have talked about playing together again, both were focused on their respective teams during the season.

“It’s something we definitely looked forward to potentially down the road,” Adams said. “Obviously, in Green Bay, I had the greatest quarterback to play the game. That’s a dream itself. I’ll never take away anything they gave me, Aaron gave me. Things change sometimes. It’s not the first time an impactful player in an organization had to leave.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.