Derek Carr breaks Raiders passing record

The sixth-year quarterback passed Ken Stabler, one of his father’s favorite players, to become the franchise’s all-time passing yards leader.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. At right is running back Josh Jacobs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Derek Carr passed Ken Stabler to become the all-time passing yards leader in Raiders history on Sunday.

Now Carr has to find out if his dad is OK with it.

“I don’t know if anyone loves (Stabler) as much as my dad, to be honest with you,” Carr said after he passed the Hall of Famer in a 28-10 loss to the Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. “I don’t know if my dad is happy or sad. We’ll see.”

Carr threw for 198 yards on Sunday, moving him to 19,196 in his sixth season in Oakland. Stabler had 19,078 yards in his 11 years with the Raiders.

“I just wish it was under better circumstances,” Carr said. “I wish we could’ve won.”

Injury report

The Raiders were missing several key offensive playersat times during Sunday’s game.

Tyrell Williams briefly went to the locker room to get a shot to deal with hip pain. Josh Jacobs missed several snaps on multiple drives due to cramping, and right tackle Trent Brown was evaluated for a knee injury.

Wide receiver and primary returner Dwayne Harris exited the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

“We lost our rhythm,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of the absences. “We lost some players. We’ve got some guys that are beat up. We don’t think we have anything really serious, although some guys couldn’t finish the game.”

Rough day

Wide receiver Ryan Grant had three catches in the opener last week, lining up largely in the spots Antonio Brown was supposed to occupy.

The follow-up didn’t go quite so well on Sunday.

Grant caught just one of his five targets and the reception went for a loss of 2 yards.

He also committed a costly false start that prevented the Raiders from going for it on a fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter and was flagged for offensive interference on a bizarre play that resulted in an interception.

It was the second pass interference call that went against him on the day.

Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Patriots debut on Sunday.

No more dirt

Sunday marked the last time the Raiders will play a home game with the dirt infield in sight.

It may be the last time it’s a part of any NFL game for the foreseeable future.

Oakland’s next home game is on Nov. 3, after the World Series.

The Coliseum is the last NFL stadium that is also used for baseball, so the move to Las Vegas next year will bring an end to dirt infields in the league.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.