Derek Carr expected to start for Raiders against Dolphins

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Vaughn (39) pursues him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Carr was injured on the play. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Derek Carr is on the active roster for the Raiders tonight against the Miami Dolphins and expected to start at quarterback in the last home game of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr injured his groin 10 days ago against the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the final three quarters of the 30-27 loss. In his place, Marcus Mariota played well in his first action in 14 months.

Carr practiced all three days for the 7-7 Raiders in preparation for the Dolphins and continually expressed an intent to play in the second-to-last regular-season game of the season.

The seventh-year quarterback, who has missed just two games in his Raiders career, was on the field during early-out warmups and appeared to be throwing and moving with no limitations.

Among the motivation to return so quickly in spite of the injury is to help the Raiders secure only their second winning season since 2002.

While the Raiders are not mathematically out of the playoff chase, it would take a series of unlikely events to preserve their fading hopes.

Among the Raiders’ inactive players are quarterback Nate Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, defensive end Cle Ferrell, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Chris Smith and tackle Brandon Parker.

