57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Derek Carr expected to start for Raiders against Dolphins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2020 - 3:56 pm
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Los Angeles Chargers cornerba ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Vaughn (39) pursues him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Carr was injured on the play. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Derek Carr is on the active roster for the Raiders tonight against the Miami Dolphins and expected to start at quarterback in the last home game of the season at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr injured his groin 10 days ago against the Los Angeles Chargers and missed the final three quarters of the 30-27 loss. In his place, Marcus Mariota played well in his first action in 14 months.

Carr practiced all three days for the 7-7 Raiders in preparation for the Dolphins and continually expressed an intent to play in the second-to-last regular-season game of the season.

The seventh-year quarterback, who has missed just two games in his Raiders career, was on the field during early-out warmups and appeared to be throwing and moving with no limitations.

Among the motivation to return so quickly in spite of the injury is to help the Raiders secure only their second winning season since 2002.

While the Raiders are not mathematically out of the playoff chase, it would take a series of unlikely events to preserve their fading hopes.

Among the Raiders’ inactive players are quarterback Nate Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, defensive end Cle Ferrell, tackle Brandon Parker, defensive end Chris Smith and tackle Brandon Parker.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
2
In mailbag, Raiders fans ask if Raheem Morris will be new DC
In mailbag, Raiders fans ask if Raheem Morris will be new DC
3
Raiders need to win some key matchups to beat Dolphins
Raiders need to win some key matchups to beat Dolphins
4
Stage set for ‘Ninth Island’ showdown at Allegiant Stadium
Stage set for ‘Ninth Island’ showdown at Allegiant Stadium
5
How to watch Saturday’s Raiders-Dolphins game
How to watch Saturday’s Raiders-Dolphins game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warms up before an NFL football game against t ...
Trayvon Mullen looks to move on vs. Dolphins
By Adam Hill / RJ

The second-year cornerback’s solid season hit a speed bump when he was flagged four times against the Chargers, including on the game-winning drive in overtime.