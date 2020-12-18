Raiders’ Derek Carr injured, ruled out against Chargers

Carr went out of bounds on a third-and-goal play late in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers and immediately began hobbling.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is attended to by training staff after getting hurt scrambling in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) winces in pain as he scramble towards the sideline with Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in pursuit in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hunches over while talking to training staff after getting hurt scrambling in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went into the locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday night with a strained left groin injury and later was ruled out.

He went out of bounds on a third-and-goal play late in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers and immediately began hobbling.

Marcus Mariota, the former Tennessee Titans starter who was signed in the offseason, replaced Carr. He quickly took the Raiders on an 86-yard drive, hitting tight end Darren Waller on a 35-yard touchdown.

