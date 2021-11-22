Derek Carr makes history despite Raiders’ lopsided loss

The quarterback joined an exclusive club featuring just Peyton Manning, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson on a day his team was blown out and knocked to the fringes of the playoff picture.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a late touchdown closing the gap to another versus the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Derek Carr admitted he was aware he was about to join an exclusive club in league history. It just didn’t feel like the time to celebrate.

Carr threw for 215 yards in Sunday’s 32-13 loss to the Bengals at Allegiant Stadium, surpassing 3,000 yards on the season in the process. He eclipsed the mark on a completion to Zay Jones in the fourth quarter.

It makes him just the fourth quarterback in history to do so in each of his first eight seasons, joining an illustrious list of Cam Newton, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

He said it’s impossible to avoid knowing about such things because he is on Twitter and will inevitably read posts pointing out such milestones.

“I will always be someone who is honored with all those things and I always have been thankful,” he said. “But I also have a lot of losses. I’d much rather trade being one of the only four for some of those wins and a Super Bowl ring. That’s for sure.”

He needs just 63 more yards to surpass 30,000 for his career. No other quarterback in franchise history has thrown for 20,000 yards.

Questionable decision

The Raiders struggled all day on third down, a recurring theme for this team. But there was one play that stood out above the others.

Facing a third-and-6 at midfield with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Carr turned and handed to Kenyan Drake.

The play gained just three yards. It may have made some sense if the Raiders then decided to go for it on fourth down, but instead A.J. Cole came out to punt.

It bounded harmlessly into the end zone for a touchback and a net gain of 27 yards.

Carr appeared to indicate he had checked into the play.

“We’ve used it in the past and it’s worked honestly against certain looks,” Carr said of the run play. “I’m just trying to execute to the best of my abilities with the tools we’ve talked about throughout the week. We’re very close honestly to a big play there. But when it gets stopped, it’s one of those, ‘Oh my gosh’ moments.”

“It’s one of those things where (coach Jon Gruden) would (have said), ‘Don’t worry about it because they will boo me, not you.’”

The fans did express their displeasure with the play, though it wasn’t clear if it was directed at Carr, interim coach Rich Bisaccia or offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Probably some combination of the three.

Injury report

Starting left guard John Simpson departed the game on Sunday night with a rib injury and did not return. Jordan Simmons replaced him for the remainder of the game.

Bisaccia said he would provide an update Monday.

Defensive accolades

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue sacked Joe Burrow in the first quarter and stripped the ball, setting up a field goal to put the Raiders’ up 3-0.

It was the 20th fumble he has forced since entering the league in 2016, tying T.J. Watt and Khalil Mack for most in the league over that span.

He has also recorded a sack in four straight games and has seven during the streak.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman had 12 tackles to remain one behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner through the first 11 weeks of the season. He’s the only player in the league to have nine games of double-digit tackles.

Jumping ship

After the game, Carr expressed frustration with the mounting losses dating back to the days when he was just a Raiders’ fan before he was the team’s quarterback.

He wasn’t alone.

The team may have lost longtime diehard fan and NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

“I think I’m done watching the Raiders this season,” the Portland Trail Blazers guard and Oakland native wrote on Twitter after the game.

