Raiders

Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 11:54 am
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after w ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Derek Carr is making his first public appearance since stepping away from the Raiders.

The quarterback is speaking three separate times this weekend at ChurchLV in Green Valley, located at 3760 E. Sunset Rd. Carr will speak at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In a release, ChurchLV said it “is proud and excited to host Carr as he speaks publicly for the first time since stepping away. This is a free event and open to any and all who would like to attend.”

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

