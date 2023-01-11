Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church

Derek Carr is making his first public appearance since stepping away from the Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The quarterback is speaking three separate times this weekend at ChurchLV in Green Valley, located at 3760 E. Sunset Rd. Carr will speak at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In a release, ChurchLV said it “is proud and excited to host Carr as he speaks publicly for the first time since stepping away. This is a free event and open to any and all who would like to attend.”

