72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs to play today for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks on the field smiling during a practice session at R ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks on the field smiling during a practice session at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Josh Jacobs and DeSean Jackson, who were both limited this week in practice with injuries, are both active today for the Raiders against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson missed practice on Thursday while dealing with a calf and Jacobs was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

As expected, tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib are out with knee injuries and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is out with a hamstring.

Meanwhile, running back Jalen Richard was a late scratch on Sunday morning after being put on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The rest of the Raiders’ inactives on Sunday are offensive lineman Jermaine Elumunor, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former college standout earns spot on Raiders roster
Former college standout earns spot on Raiders roster
2
Raiders down a running back Sunday because of COVID-19
Raiders down a running back Sunday because of COVID-19
3
Yannick Ngakoue finds home, peace of mind with Raiders
Yannick Ngakoue finds home, peace of mind with Raiders
4
Graney: Good is great, bad is awful for Derek Carr
Graney: Good is great, bad is awful for Derek Carr
5
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs new addition to injury report
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jo ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
By / RJ

Professional handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores for each.