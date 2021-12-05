DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs to play today for Raiders

Josh Jacobs and DeSean Jackson are active today for the Raiders against the Washington Football Team.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks on the field smiling during a practice session at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Josh Jacobs and DeSean Jackson, who were both limited this week in practice with injuries, are both active today for the Raiders against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson missed practice on Thursday while dealing with a calf and Jacobs was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

As expected, tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib are out with knee injuries and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is out with a hamstring.

Meanwhile, running back Jalen Richard was a late scratch on Sunday morning after being put on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The rest of the Raiders’ inactives on Sunday are offensive lineman Jermaine Elumunor, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers.

