Evaluating Raiders’ rookie class: How are 2024 draft picks faring?

The Raiders haven't had a lot of positive developments this season. At least one the team can hang its hat on is its rookie class.

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) welcomes running back Alexander Mattison (22) back to the sideline after his touchdown score during the first half of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates a first down during the first half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) signals for a first down after a catch during the first half of an NFL game as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) walks past at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ bright spots have been few and far between this year.

Their 2-7 record has resulted in three offensive coaches losing their jobs, multiple quarterback changes and a lot of soul searching.

One positive, at least, is the team’s promising draft class. The Raiders have gotten three starters out of their eight picks so far, including a dominant tight end in Brock Bowers.

Here’s a closer look at the group general manager Tom Telesco and his staff acquired in April:

First round, 13th overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Raiders had their eye on a quarterback in the first round, but couldn’t trade into the top three to secure one of the premier prospects.

Instead, they stayed put and drafted arguably the best player on the board in Bowers.

He’s been even better than advertised through nine games. Bowers has a rare blend of athleticism, football IQ and work ethic that’s allowed him to make an instant impact.

The 21-year-old ranks second among all NFL tight ends in receptions with 57 and is first in receiving yards with 580. The website Pro Football Focus grades him as the second-best player at his position, behind only the 49ers’ George Kittle.

What makes Bowers’ production even more impressive is he’s done it without high-level quarterback play. He looks like he will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Grade: A

Second round, 44th overall: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

Powers-Johnson missed almost all of training camp with an undisclosed injury, which delayed his NFL debut until Week 3.

He then experienced some inevitable growing pains once he entered the lineup at left guard. His effort level was there. His consistency was not.

Powers-Johnson then moved to center, his more natural position, in the Raiders’ Week 10 game against the Bengals with Andre James out with an ankle injury. The 21-year-old was dominant in the new spot. So dominant that it might cause the Raiders to rethink his best long-term fit.

Powers-Johnson, in 39 pass-blocking reps against Cincinnati, did not allow a single quarterback pressure. That showing might cause him to stick at center for the foreseeable future.

Grade: B+

Third round, 77th overall: DJ Glaze, OT, Maryland

Glaze provided a glimpse of his potential in training camp when he was called on to replace an injured Thayer Munford Jr. at right tackle during his first padded practice.

He was face-to-face with edge rusher Maxx Crosby right away. Glaze didn’t blink. The 22-year-old didn’t win every rep, but he held his own. It was a sign of things to come. Glaze took over at right tackle when Munford suffered knee and ankle injuries in Week 3 and he’s held the starting job ever since.

The rookie hasn’t been perfect, but he looks like a player the Raiders can rely on. He’s got a strong combination of size, strength, athleticism and intelligence.

Grade: B

Fourth round, 112th overall: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

A hamstring injury stunted Richardson’s development, costing him almost all of the preseason and the first five games of the regular season.

The 23-year-old made his NFL debut Week 6 against the Steelers on special teams. He’s worked his way into the mix on defense, playing a season-high 28 snaps at cornerback in the Raiders’ last game against the Bengals.

The speedy Richardson may get a longer look moving forward. Expect to see more of him in the team’s next eight games.

Grade: B

Fifth round, 148th overall: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Injuries have slowed Eichenberg down and caused him to miss three games.

He has still played plenty on special teams, and even started at linebacker against the Broncos in Week 5.

Eichenberg didn’t fare well in Denver, but looked much better the Raiders’ last time out against the Bengals. He remains a work in progress, but the tools and work ethic are there.

Grade: C-

Sixth round, 208th overall: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Laube was a bright spot in the beginning of training camp, so much so that it looked like he had a chance to earn a role on offense right away.

He then took a few steps back. His speed and quickness did not look NFL-ready, and a loose grip on the ball resulted in fumbles during practice and the preseason.

Laube has been inactive for six of the Raiders’ nine regular-season games. He’s played 30 snaps on special teams and just one on offense. He coughed the ball up his lone NFL carry Week 6 against the Steelers and hasn’t been active since.

Grade: D

Seventh round, 223rd overall: S Trey Taylor, Air Force

Taylor is essentially having a redshirt season thanks to the Raiders’ deep safety room. The club remains high on the 23-year-old’s potential.

Grade: Incomplete

Seventh round, 229th overall: M.J. Devonshire, CB Pittsburgh

Devonshire was released after training camp but was immediately added to the Raiders practice squad, where the 24-year-old has been all season.

Grade: Incomplete

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.