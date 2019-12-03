Ex-Oakland Raiders running back George Atkinson III dies at 27

Former Oakland Raiders running back George Atkinson III has died, according to multiple reports. He was 27.

(George Atkinson III Facebook)

Our sincerest condolences to George Atkinson and his family after the passing of former #Raiders & #GoIrish player George Atkinson III. #RaiderNation mourns with his family. pic.twitter.com/zcLP2pZOJO — Silver&BlackToday (@SilverBlack2Day) December 3, 2019

His father, George Atkinson, was a safety and won a championship ring as a member of the Raiders’ Super Bowl XI winning team.

He had a twin brother who died a little over a year ago. Both played at Notre Dame.

In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Atkinson III ran for nearly 1,000 yards. He scored 10 times on the ground.

The Oakland Raiders signed Atkinson III in 2014 and he remained with the team until being claimed on waivers by Cleveland in 2016.

