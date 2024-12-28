62°F
Ex-Raiders great makes final cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special trai ...
Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2024 - 2:14 pm
 

Former Raiders defensive back Eric Allen was named Saturday as one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Allen, also a finalist last year, spent his final four seasons with the Raiders in Oakland from 1998 until 2001.

He played in 58 games with the Raiders and returned three of his 15 interceptions with the organization for touchdowns.

The 59-year-old San Diego native still works with the organization as a broadcaster and frequently appears at alumni events.

Allen spent his first seven seasons with the Eagles before a three-year stop in New Orleans.

He made six Pro Bowls and had 54 career interceptions.

If Allen doesn’t make the Hall of Fame this year, he will have one more chance through the modern-era selection process, as players are eligible for a 20-year span.

He’s the only cornerback with at least 56 interceptions and eight touchdown returns who has not been enshrined.

Four to eight players will be picked from the finalists at a selection committee meeting set for Super Bowl week in New Orleans. The 2025 class, which will be inducted in August, will be announced Feb. 6.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

