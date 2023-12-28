49°F
Raiders News

Former Raiders defender named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 6:54 pm
 
Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special trai ...
Former Raider player Eric Allen shares a laugh with staff on the sideline during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders may soon add a 31st player to their long list of Hall of Famers.

Eric Allen, who played four seasons with the Raiders and is considered one of the best cornerbacks of his era, was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Allen played 14 seasons in the NFL. He was a three-time All-Pro player and six-time Pro Bowler while playing with the Eagles from 1988-94, the Saints from 1995-97 and the Raiders from 1998-2001.

Allen finished his career with 787 tackles, 54 interceptions and eight touchdowns.

Allen is one of 14 modern era finalists. The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted during NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Feb. 8.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

