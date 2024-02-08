49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Former Raiders receiver with key playoff grab dies at 79

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 2:42 pm
 
Raiders receiver Rod Sherman. (Raiders)
Raiders receiver Rod Sherman. (Raiders)
A Raiders post about the death of Rod Sherman. (Raiders)
A Raiders post about the death of Rod Sherman. (Raiders)

Former Raiders receiver Rod Sherman died Thursday, the team announced.

Sherman was drafted by the NFL and the AFL coming out of USC. He chose to play for the AFL and the Raiders, spending four seasons with team as part of a seven-year career.

The Pasadena, California, native was 79.

Sherman finished his career with 105 catches for 1,576 yards and five touchdowns. He had a key catch in the Raiders’ win against the Dolphins in the first round of the 1970 playoffs, grabbing an 82-yard pass from quarterback Daryle Lamonica in the fourth quarter to put his team up 21-7. Oakland won 21-14.

He was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 2018.

“The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Sherman family at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders players ‘just as upset’ as fans with Chiefs invasion — VIDEO
Raiders players ‘just as upset’ as fans with Chiefs invasion — VIDEO
2
Raiders GM adds experienced executive to front office
Raiders GM adds experienced executive to front office
3
Raiders receiver says new coach ‘allowed us to be ourselves’
Raiders receiver says new coach ‘allowed us to be ourselves’
4
Are Chiefs really using Raiders’ locker room for Super Bowl?
Are Chiefs really using Raiders’ locker room for Super Bowl?
5
Crosby excited about Raiders coach, GM hires: ‘Guys were fired up’
Crosby excited about Raiders coach, GM hires: ‘Guys were fired up’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Antonio Pierce says Luke Getsy caught his eye in Bears’ win over Raiders
Antonio Pierce says Luke Getsy caught his eye in Bears’ win over Raiders
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
What they’re saying about the Raiders’ new GM
What they’re saying about the Raiders’ new GM