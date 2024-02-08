Former Raiders receiver with key playoff grab dies at 79

A former Raiders wide receiver who played a key role in the team’s first-round playoff win against Miami in 1970 died Thursday, the team announced.

Former Raiders receiver Rod Sherman died Thursday, the team announced.

Sherman was drafted by the NFL and the AFL coming out of USC. He chose to play for the AFL and the Raiders, spending four seasons with team as part of a seven-year career.

The Pasadena, California, native was 79.

Sherman finished his career with 105 catches for 1,576 yards and five touchdowns. He had a key catch in the Raiders’ win against the Dolphins in the first round of the 1970 playoffs, grabbing an 82-yard pass from quarterback Daryle Lamonica in the fourth quarter to put his team up 21-7. Oakland won 21-14.

He was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 2018.

“The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Sherman family at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement.

