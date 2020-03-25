Grading the Raiders defensive acquisitions

The Raiders have made improvements throughout their defense during the early stages of free agency.

The Raiders entered free agency needing to significantly upgrade their defense. And while they were unable to sign star cornerback Byron Jones — who instead signed with the Dolphins — they did land the top linebacker on the market in Cory Littleton.

In 2019, the Raiders finished No. 24 in points allowed and No. 19 in yards allowed. In some of the club’s most significant games, the defense struggled mightily — surrendering 34, 40 and 42 points to the Jets, Chiefs and Titans, respectively, from Weeks 12-14.

Some of that had to do with the offense’s lack of execution. But throughout last season, the Raiders had a glaring need for more defensive playmakers. They’ve added at least one in Littleton.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ defensive acquisitions so far.

LB CORY LITTLETON

FORMER TEAM: Rams

AGE: 26

NFL EXPERIENCE: Four years

STRENGTHS: Littleton is an athletic, sideline-to-sideline linebacker. Since becoming a starter with the Rams in 2018, Littleton registered at least 125 tackles in both seasons. He recorded 3½ sacks in 2019 along with a pair of interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble returns.

WEAKNESSES: Littleton isn’t the biggest, which may hurt him defending the run. While Littleton received the seventh-highest overall grade at linebacker from Pro Football Focus, his run defense grade ranked No. 22 among those who were on the field for at least 50 percent of defensive snaps.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Littleton is exactly what the Raiders need to help transform their defense into a contending unit. He’ll provide stability at LB and should be a significant upgrade from those who have played the position since head coach Jon Gruden’s return.

GRADE: A

LB NICK KWIATKOSKI

FORMER TEAM: BEARS

AGE: 26

NFL EXPERIENCE: Four years

STRENGTHS: Kwiatkoski is a solid middle linebacker who excels when called upon to rush. He started eight games for the Bears in 2019, making three sacks and an interception. He can call defensive signals and get teammates lined up properly.

WEAKNESSES: Kwiatkoski doesn’t have much starting experience, having been blocked by players in front of him on the Bears defense. He also isn’t the most athletic, which can be a negative when covering tight ends and running backs.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Kwiatkoski is a solid addition to the Raiders’ defense because he can start. But his acquisition won’t prevent the Raiders from adding another LB in the draft.

GRADE: B

CB ELI APPLE

FORMER TEAM: Saints

AGE: 24

NFL EXPERIENCE: Four years

STRENGTHS: While only 24, Apple has essentially four years of starting experience with two teams — the last two with a playoff team in the Saints. Apple’s PFF run defense grade ranked No. 7 among cornerbacks who played at least 50 percent of their team’s defensive snaps.

WEAKNESSES: Apple’s PFF coverage grade was just 59.1 — ranking 54th among corners who played at least 50 percent of their team’s defensive snaps.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Apple’s starting experience makes him an option opposite Trayvon Mullen if needed in 2020. But given the club’s pursuit of Jones — whose 2019 coverage grade was No. 16 according to PFF — it’s difficult not to see Apple as the club settling after missing out on a better corner.

GRADE: C

DT MALIEK COLLINS

FORMER TEAM: Cowboys

AGE: 24

NFL EXPERIENCE: Four years

STRENGTHS: Collins is a strong pass rusher, with PFF ranking him No. 8 in the category among interior defensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of their team’s defensive snaps. In his four seasons, he has 14.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.

WEAKNESSES: According to PFF, Collins does not defend the run well. His 53.0 run defense grade ranked dead last at No. 72 among players at his position who played 50 percent of snaps.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: The Raiders need to get more out of their interior pass rush, and Collins can do that in known-passing situations. Plus, new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is familiar with him from their shared time with the Cowboys.

GRADE: B

DE CARL NASSIB

FORMER TEAM: Buccaneers

AGE: 26

NFL EXPERIENCE: Four years

STRENGTHS: Nassib is a solid run defender, coming in at No. 21 in PFF’s rankings of edge defenders. He had eight tackles for loss last season and 12 in 2018 for Tampa Bay.

WEAKNESSES: Nassib’s not the best pass rusher — coming in at No. 45 in the category according to PFF. But that still is better than 2019 No. 4 overall pick, Clelin Ferrell, who ranked No. 54. Nassib has 18 career sacks in 59 games.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Nassib can be a rotational player with the Raiders, helping spell players like Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and Arden Key on early downs.

GRADE: A-

S JEFF HEATH

FORMER TEAM: Cowboys

AGE: 28

NFL EXPERIENCE: Seven years

STRENGTHS: Heath is the most experienced of the Raiders’ defensive acquisitions, starting out on special teams before becoming a starter over the last three years. He’s a sure tackler, as PFF ranked him No. 6 among safeties in the category.

WEAKNESSES: Heath appears to be just OK at a lot. Heath’s overall defensive grade tied for No. 37 among safeties, with his run defense at No. 42 and coverage grade tied for No. 34.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Heath appears to be a depth piece who can compete with safety Erik Harris for a starting role. The Raiders expect 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram to be back and contribute at a high level.

GRADE: B

