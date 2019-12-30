Grading the Raiders’ season-ending loss to Broncos

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

How the team performed in a 16-15 loss against the Broncos.

OFFENSE: C

You’re not going to win many games — home or away — when five trips into the red zone deliver just one touchdown. Derek Carr threw for 391 yards, but 108 came on short passes turned into big gains by tight end Darren Waller and running back Jalen Richard. The third quarter was a killer, as the Raiders responded to a 10-3 halftime deficit by accounting for just one first down and 52 total yards over the next 15 minutes. Carr was just 3-of-6 passing for 7 yards in the third quarter. A two-point attempt with seven seconds left to win the game was open, but Carr’s pass to Hunter Renfrow was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

DEFENSE: B

Penalties again played a big part in the Raiders not coming up with stops when needed most, including a pass interference call in the end zone against rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Denver scored a touchdown on its next play to take a 10-3 lead. The Raiders sacked Broncos quarterback Drew Lock twice and received an outstanding effort from rookie end Maxx Crosby (1.5 sacks, tackle for loss, quarterback hit, forced fumble, pass defended). Denver managed just 238 total yards and was 3-of-12 on third down.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

You would think those offseason changes sure to come will include the Raiders closely assessing their kicking situation. Daniel Carlson was good from 23, 33 and 38 yards, but the second-year kicker missed from 39 at the end of what was a first possession that lasted more than six minutes. In what proved to be a final margin of one point, that’s not just any miss.

COACHING: C

The Raiders at many points this season appeared close to becoming an AFC West contender. Yet at other times they seemed miles away. This final game was no different. Injuries on both sides severely weakened the lineup coach Jon Gruden could offer. But that’s no excuse for the type off mistakes and penalties that haunted them for several weeks. Everyone needs to be better in 2020, beginning with Gruden and his staff.

