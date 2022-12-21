Harris, Raiders forever linked by Immaculate Reception

Harris will be remembered Saturday as the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers play to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic play.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris takes part in festivities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers before an NFL football game between the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. Harris, whose heads-up thinking authored The Immaculate Reception, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 72. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 72, will forever be linked to the Raiders for his role in one of the most historic plays in sports history.

On the play, forever known as The Immaculate Reception, Harris plucked the football off the turf of Three Rivers Stadium in the closing seconds of the AFC Divisional playoffs and ran it 45 yards for a game-winning touchdown to beat the Raiders.

The Raiders and Steelers play on Saturday in Pittsburgh on the 50th anniversary of that play, and the NFL had plans to celebrate the play throughout the telecast. In addition, Harris’ No. 32 was being retired by the Steelers during a halftime ceremony.

In a statement, Steelers president Art Rooney II wrote:

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”

The play was clouded with controversy because the pass from Terry Bradshaw, which was intended for Frenchy Fuqua, careened backward after Fuqua and Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum collided simultaneously with the ball arriving in their area.

By rule at that time, a ball that deflected off an offensive player could not be immediately taken from the air by a fellow offensive player. The question was, did the ball hit Fuqua first? Or Tatum? Or did it hit both players?

On the field, the play was ruled a touchdown by the back judge. No other referee made a call. Although there was no replay at the time, the officials did confer by phone with the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Art McNally. After conferring, the touchdown was upheld.

Over the years, Harris and his Raiders’ opponents grew close, especially Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano. Each invited the other to home games in Pittsburgh and Oakland to remember the play.

Villapiano will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday as a participant in the ceremony for Harris. In a text to his daughter, Andrea, that was shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Villapiano wrote:

“We will turn this into a celebration of his life somehow.”

