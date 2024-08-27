98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Here is the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to the stands as they face the Dallas Cowboys fo ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to the stands as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said police officers who p ...
Police union says it still won’t comply with NFL policy after meeting with league
Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (10) throws the ball as he warms up to face San Francisco 4 ...
Veteran QB among players cut by Raiders on Tuesday — FULL LIST
Raiders cornerback Woo Governor (44) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their N ...
Raiders begin roster cuts by waiving rookie cornerback
Who’s in, who’s out? Final Raiders’ 53-man roster projection
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 

The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-player limit Tuesday by cutting more than 30 players and placing rookie safety Trey Taylor on injured reserve.

Here is the list of everyone they kept:

Quarterback (2)

Gardner Minshew

Aidan O’Connell

Running back (4)

Ameer Abdullah

Dylan Laube

Alexander Mattison

Zamir White

Wide receiver (6)

Davante Adams

Ramel Keyton

Tyreik McAllister

Jakobi Meyers

Tre Tucker

DJ Turner

Tight end (3)

Brock Bowers

Harrison Bryant

Michael Mayer

Offensive line (9)

DJ Glaze

Andre James

Jordan Meredith

Kolton Miller

Thayer Munford Jr.

Dylan Parham

Andrus Peat

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Cody Whitehair

Edge rusher (4)

Maxx Crosby

Malcolm Koonce

Janarius Robinson

Tyree Wilson

Defensive tackle (5)

Adam Butler

John Jenkins

Nesta Jade Silvera

Christian Wilkins

Byron Young

Linebacker (7)

Amari Burney

Divine Deablo

Tommy Eichenberg

Amari Gainer

Luke Masterson

Kana’i Mauga

Robert Spillane

Cornerbacks (6)

Jakorian Bennett

M.J. Devonshire

Brandon Facyson

Nate Hobbs

Jack Jones

Decamerion Richardson

Safety (4)

Marcus Epps

Tre’von Moehrig

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Chris Smith II

Specialists (3)

Jacob Bobenmoyer

Daniel Carlson

AJ Cole

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES