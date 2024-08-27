Here is the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster
The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL limit of 53 players Tuesday. Here is the list of everyone the team kept around.
The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-player limit Tuesday by cutting more than 30 players and placing rookie safety Trey Taylor on injured reserve.
Here is the list of everyone they kept:
Quarterback (2)
Gardner Minshew
Aidan O’Connell
Running back (4)
Ameer Abdullah
Dylan Laube
Alexander Mattison
Zamir White
Wide receiver (6)
Davante Adams
Ramel Keyton
Tyreik McAllister
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
DJ Turner
Tight end (3)
Brock Bowers
Harrison Bryant
Michael Mayer
Offensive line (9)
DJ Glaze
Andre James
Jordan Meredith
Kolton Miller
Thayer Munford Jr.
Dylan Parham
Andrus Peat
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Cody Whitehair
Edge rusher (4)
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Janarius Robinson
Tyree Wilson
Defensive tackle (5)
Adam Butler
John Jenkins
Nesta Jade Silvera
Christian Wilkins
Byron Young
Linebacker (7)
Amari Burney
Divine Deablo
Tommy Eichenberg
Amari Gainer
Luke Masterson
Kana’i Mauga
Robert Spillane
Cornerbacks (6)
Jakorian Bennett
M.J. Devonshire
Brandon Facyson
Nate Hobbs
Jack Jones
Decamerion Richardson
Safety (4)
Marcus Epps
Tre’von Moehrig
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Chris Smith II
Specialists (3)
Jacob Bobenmoyer
Daniel Carlson
AJ Cole
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.