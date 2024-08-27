Here is the Raiders’ initial 53-man roster

The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL limit of 53 players Tuesday. Here is the list of everyone the team kept around.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to the stands as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-player limit Tuesday by cutting more than 30 players and placing rookie safety Trey Taylor on injured reserve.

Here is the list of everyone they kept:

Quarterback (2)

Gardner Minshew

Aidan O’Connell

Running back (4)

Ameer Abdullah

Dylan Laube

Alexander Mattison

Zamir White

Wide receiver (6)

Davante Adams

Ramel Keyton

Tyreik McAllister

Jakobi Meyers

Tre Tucker

DJ Turner

Tight end (3)

Brock Bowers

Harrison Bryant

Michael Mayer

Offensive line (9)

DJ Glaze

Andre James

Jordan Meredith

Kolton Miller

Thayer Munford Jr.

Dylan Parham

Andrus Peat

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Cody Whitehair

Edge rusher (4)

Maxx Crosby

Malcolm Koonce

Janarius Robinson

Tyree Wilson

Defensive tackle (5)

Adam Butler

John Jenkins

Nesta Jade Silvera

Christian Wilkins

Byron Young

Linebacker (7)

Amari Burney

Divine Deablo

Tommy Eichenberg

Amari Gainer

Luke Masterson

Kana’i Mauga

Robert Spillane

Cornerbacks (6)

Jakorian Bennett

M.J. Devonshire

Brandon Facyson

Nate Hobbs

Jack Jones

Decamerion Richardson

Safety (4)

Marcus Epps

Tre’von Moehrig

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Chris Smith II

Specialists (3)

Jacob Bobenmoyer

Daniel Carlson

AJ Cole

