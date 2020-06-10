Home of Lynn Bowden’s grandmother searched by DEA officials, report says

The home of Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden was searched by DEA officials Wednesday morning in Youngstown, Ohio, according to a TV report, with loaded assault rifles and handguns seized from the property.

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. stands on the field after leading his team to a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Officials from the U.S. Marshals office and the Drug Enforcement Agency searched a Youngstown, Ohio, home that Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden was staying at on Wednesday morning, but no arrests were made, according to a report.

Bowden’s mother, Melissa Phillips, tweeted that the home belongs to Bowden’s grandmother. Other reports indicated more than 12 people are residents of the house.

Please stop my son is not arrested that’s not his home it’s our grandmas house and she’s never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate — Melissa Phillips (@Melissa08581871) June 10, 2020

Youngstown television station WKBN reported that Bowden, who played at the University of Kentucky, was handcuffed and standing outside while agents searched the house. Bowden was not arrested, but agents seized loaded handguns and assault rifles.

The Raiders selected Bowden in the third round of April’s NFL draft.

“The Raiders are aware of the situation and are in communication with Lynn Bowden Jr.” the club said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further at this time.”

The station also reported that a source said DEA agents have made drug buys at the house, but Bowden was not involved in those transactions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

