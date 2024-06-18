Aces, Raiders host IX awards, honoring equality in sports — PHOTOS
The Aces and Raiders hosted the IXs — an awards show honoring people who have been instrumental in the fight for equality in sports and beyond — on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.
Honorees included tennis great Stefanie “Steffi” Graf with the Icon Award; Olympic figure skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi with the Game Changer Award; Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard with the Legacy Award; philanthropist Kris Engelstad with the Impact Award; college tennis player Selena Williams with the Next Gen Award; and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes with the Glass Ceiling Award.