Aces, Raiders host IX awards, honoring equality in sports — PHOTOS

The Aces and Raiders hosted the IXs — an awards show honoring people who have fought for equality in sports and beyond — on Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

An Allegiant Stadium worker vacuums the silver carpet ahead of The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees begin the night by walking by a timeline of significant milestones before and after Title IX was implemented during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders, is interviewed during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly signed Aces’ center Jessika Carter is interviewed during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristi Yamaguchi, recipient of the Game Changer Award, is interviewed during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces’ Chelsea Gray wears multiple necklaces with her number on them during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blair Hardiek, left, Jennifer Azzi, center, and Jessica Mendoza, right, take a photograph together during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jessica Mendoza prepares the crowd for the first award of the night during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nicholas Petricca performs for the crowd during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nicholas Petricca performs for the crowd during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nikki Fargas, President of the Las Vegas Aces, becomes emotional while speaking during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon points out some players in attendance during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristi Yamaguchi receives the Game Changer Award during The IX Awards ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Honorees included tennis great Stefanie “Steffi” Graf with the Icon Award; Olympic figure skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi with the Game Changer Award; Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard with the Legacy Award; philanthropist Kris Engelstad with the Impact Award; college tennis player Selena Williams with the Next Gen Award; and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes with the Glass Ceiling Award.