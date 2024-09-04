How good could the Raiders’ star-studded defense be this season?

The Raiders’ defense improved by leaps and bounds during the 2023 season. It could be even better in 2024.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets past offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) towards quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets fans as he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys for the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) laughs on the sideline during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham answers a question in a media interview during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) pumps up the crowd during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders were just hoping for incremental improvement last season after allowing the seventh-most points in the NFL in 2022.

They got so much more than that.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit gave up the ninth-fewest points in the league thanks to a number of developments across the roster.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby was his usual dominant self, but midseason pickup Jack Jones made a huge difference at cornerback. Offseason acquisitions Robert Spillane and Marcus Epps provided smarts and toughness at linebacker and safety, respectively. Cornerback Nate Hobbs, linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Tre’von Moehrig all took steps forward.

As a result, the Raiders allowed fewer than 20 points per game (19.5) for the first time since 2002. It didn’t lead to a winning record. But it created optimism that better days could soon be ahead.

That belief was strengthened when standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was added in free agency this offseason. The Raiders could be even better in Graham’s third season with almost all their starters returning.

They refuse to buy into their own hype, however.

“It doesn’t matter what you did last year. It doesn’t matter what you did yesterday,” Jones said. “It’s about what you do today. You have to wake up like that every day. If you’re not willing to attack the day, you’ve already lost. So that’s what we’re doing.”

That attitude is one reason to be confident in the Raiders’ chances of fielding a formidable defense this season. Here are a few others:

Crosby’s supremacy

It was comical how dominant Crosby was when tormenting his offensive teammates during training camp in Costa Mesa, California.

He whipped around the offensive line and got into the backfield before the quarterback could set his feet on multiple occasions.

“I mean, he is that type of player now in his career where when he makes up his mind, he’s unblockable,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

It got to the point where Pierce sometimes had to park Crosby on the sideline just so the offense could get a clean practice rep in.

The rest of the NFL will likely soon experience what the Raiders offense did in camp. Crosby had a career-high 14½ sacks and 90 tackles last season despite playing through left knee and right thumb injuries that required surgery.

He could be in for an even better campaign now that he’s healthy. At least based on the intensity he showed leading up to the season.

“I’m not out there trying to hurt anybody or put anybody at risk, but I’m also getting ready to go out there and be the best player in the world,” Crosby said. “That’s my goal and that’s my standard.”

Talented cornerbacks

The Raiders’ cornerback group was at a crossroads midway through last year.

Rookie Jakorian Bennett was going through some first-year ups and downs. Veteran Marcus Peters was a shell of himself.

Then came a stroke of luck.

The Patriots waived Jones, a talented but at times undisciplined second-year player, on Nov. 13. The Raiders picked him up due to his connection to Pierce, who coached Jones in high school at Long Beach Poly and in college at Arizona. The team believed Pierce could get Jones on the right path.

The move paid off. Jones, in seven games with the Raiders, made 25 tackles, broke up four passes and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. His swagger and playmaking ignited the entire defense.

Jones is now one of the linchpins of the secondary alongside Hobbs, the team’s slot corner. Bennett has also shown growth and maturity in his second season and will start opposite Jones.

The Raiders added depth on Aug. 28 by signing veteran Darnay Holmes, who played under Graham with the New York Giants. Rookies Decamerion Richardson and Thomas Harper have potential as well.

Cornerback, once seen as the weak link on the Raiders’ defense, could soon be a strength. Jones is a key reason why.

“He’s a guy you go out there and your antenna goes way up,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “He’s just such a spunky-type player. He wants to have his eyes in the backfield and jump the route every time. But I think it’s the IQ and demeanor that really help him.”

Wilkins’ addition

The Raiders lacked a dominant interior defensive lineman for years. No longer. It would be a huge surprise if Wilkins, 28, doesn’t live up to his four-year, $110 million contract.

The former Miami Dolphins force can defend the run and rush the passer. He should be a worthy complement to Crosby, someone opposing offenses have to account for every snap.

Wilkins’ presence means opponents won’t be able to put all their attention on Crosby every play. It should also help edge rusher Malcolm Koonce get more favorable matchups.

Crosby had 50 pressures last season, according to Pro Football Reference, while Wilkins had 30 and Koonce had 23. If the trio does that again, the Raiders should be almost impossible to block.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.