How many wins can the Raiders find on the rest of their schedule?

Coming off five straight losses, the Raiders (2-7) return from their bye week with new leadership offensively, potentially a new starting quarterback and a defense that has struggled after losing three key starters for the season.

There are eight games left to make something of this season — and potentially save the job of first-year coach Antonio Piece.

Here is a breakdown of the Raiders’ schedule the rest of the way:

Sunday: at Miami (2-6)

The opponent: The Dolphins dropped six of their first eight games entering Monday night’s matchup against the Rams, playing four of them without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion. The Dolphins have their work cut out for them to get back into the playoff picture, although a healthy Tagovailoa, surrounded by plenty of playmakers, makes a big difference.

The Raiders: They will break in a fresh-look offense under the direction of new offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He will be assisted by his father, Norv Turner, the longtime NFL coach who was added last week as a senior assistant. Will the Raiders also roll out a new starting quarterback? Desmond Ridder replaced Gardner Minshew during the most recent loss to the Bengals. Will the Raiders stick with him?

Outlook: The Dolphins still have plenty to play for and believe they have the time and the talent to make a run. The Raiders are a team in transition, making a cross-country trip and coming off the bye week. Getting a win feels like a tall order.

Nov. 24: vs. Denver (5-5)

The opponent: The Broncos are committed to the Bo Nix-Sean Payton quarterback-coach tandem. They have lost two straight, including a heartbreaker Sunday at Kansas City, but things look promising in the Mile High City. Nix oversees an inconsistent offense that sits just outside the top 20 in scoring, but a strong defense has helped keep the team’s head above water.

The Raiders: After owning the Broncos with eight straight victories, the Raiders’ mystique over their AFC West rivals vanished in a 34-18 loss in Week 5. The Broncos have seemingly found their long-term quarterback, and the Raiders are looking up to them in the standings.

Outlook: Of the Raiders’ remaining games, this feels like one of the most winnable. On the other hand, whatever power they held over the Broncos was surrendered in Week 5 when they got blown out in Denver. Expect the Broncos to approach this game with a lot of confidence.

Nov. 29: at Kansas City (9-0)

The opponent: The Chiefs just keep rolling along, even with an offense that has yet to hit its stride. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is clearly one of one, but it’s been a bit of a struggle this season. The Chiefs’ perennially dominant defense remains a top-five unit in the NFL.

The Raiders: They know full well the fires they stoked when they beat the Chiefs on Christmas Day last year. They already paid a price in a 27-20 loss at Allegiant Stadium in Week 8, but real retribution could be waiting on their first trip back to Kansas City since Christmas.

Outlook: Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense, which now includes wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, should be pushing it into a new gear in Week 13. Also, this game is in the national spotlight on Black Friday. Will the Chiefs really let the Raiders come to Kansas City and beat them again?

Dec. 8: at Tampa Bay (4-6)

The opponent: It’s been a weird year for the Buccaneers, who have lost four straight. On the one hand, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense have been firmly in the top five, but it’s the complete opposite with their defense, which ranked 28th heading into the weekend. The Bucs remain in the thick of things in the NFC South, and there is enough talent on both sides of the ball to suggest they will get things straightened out.

The Raiders: They have played the Buccaneers just 11 times over the years and have a 7-4 record against them. The last time the teams met, Tom Brady, now a member of the Raiders’ ownership group, led Tampa Bay to a 40-25 win in 2020.

Outlook: Barring a big turnaround by the Raiders’ defense, it’s hard to imagine them making the long trip to Florida and shutting down Mayfield and his weapons. This has the feel of a tough afternoon for the Raiders.

Dec. 16: vs. Atlanta (6-4)

The opponent: It took Raheem Morris 13 years to get another shot at being a head coach, but he has taken advantage in his first year in Atlanta. The Falcons lead the NFC South, thanks to Kirk Cousins’ solid quarterback play and an improving defense. Cousins is the perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, a Sean McVay disciple who has fit Cousins into an offense the veteran quarterback knows well.

The Raiders: They have played the Falcons just 15 times over the years and have a 7-8 record against them. The Falcons have won five straight against the Raiders, the most recent a 43-6 blowout in 2020.

Outlook: At the start of the year, this looked like a winnable game for the Raiders. But the Falcons have flourished under Morris, and Cousins is looking more and more comfortable in an offense he knows like the back of his hand.

Dec. 22: vs. Jacksonville (2-8)

The opponent: The Jaguars have been respectable offensively, but it’s a moot point thanks to a defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in points allowed. Now comes an injury to the left (nonthrowing) shoulder of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Things could get worse in a hurry.

The Raiders: They are 4-6 all-time against Jacksonville, which has won the past two meetings in 2019 and 2022.

Outlook: If Raiders fans are thinking about draft scenarios, this is a scary game. Clearly, this is a winnable game for the Raiders. But is that the best thing for their big picture?

Dec. 29: at New Orleans (3-7)

The opponent: On paper, this has all the makings of a couple of teams playing out the string. From a pure entertainment standpoint, though, this might be the spiciest game on the Raiders’ schedule, thanks to the presence of Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who will face his former team for the first time since being shown the door after the 2022 season. The intrigue of Carr vs. the Raiders makes this a must-watch.

The Raiders: Carr changed teams, but the results are eerily similar. His Saints are 3-7, and for the eighth time in his 11 NFL seasons, he is playing under a new coach after the Saints fired Dennis Allen and replaced him on an interim basis with Darren Rizzi.

Outlook: Who knows how much longer Carr will remain the starting quarterback in New Orleans. A new coach means a new vision, and with the Saints likely ending up with a high draft pick, they could be interested in rebuilding around a young quarterback. If this is it for Carr in New Orleans, you better believe he wants to take down the Raiders before he exits. To add a little more spice, a loss to the Raiders means Carr will have lost to every team in the NFL. But a win gives him a victory over all 32 teams, too.

Date TBD: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

The opponent: Accomplished coach Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers in playoff contention in his first season in Los Angeles. What a shocker, right? He has the Chargers playing lights out defensively. The offense is middling, but that hasn’t mattered.

The Raiders: Oh, what might have been. Harbaugh had interest in the Raiders after last season, but the Raiders played just well enough under then-interim coach Antonio Pierce in 2023 that the club felt he deserved the opportunity at the full-time job. Should anyone be surprised by the directions each team has taken since?

Outlook: Come Week 18, the Chargers will likely be playing for a chance to make the postseason. The Raiders can expect a big punch from their AFC West rivals as a result. It seems dubious they will have enough left in the tank to deliver a strong counterpunch.

