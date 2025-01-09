How much money did Raiders players make by hitting incentives?

The Raiders fell far short of their team goals this season, but several players hit contract incentives that put more money into their bank accounts.

Linebacker Robert Spillane will be cashing the biggest check after another great season in which he recorded a career-high 158 tackles.

Spillane is about to become an unrestricted free agent and due for a big raise from the two-year, $7 million deal he signed with the Raiders, but he also hit all of the incentives included in that deal.

He’s due a $250,000 bonus for playing 60 percent of the snaps and $250,000 for 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent.

Spillane played nearly every snap this season, easily eclipsing all four marks and collecting an extra $1 million.

He made the most incentive money of any player on the roster, but he wasn’t alone.

Here’s a look at other players who picked up an extra check and some incentives that weren’t reached this season:

Adam Butler

The defensive tackle had four levels of playing-time bonuses with an extra $100,000 tacked on to his deal for playing 40 percent, 50 percent, 60 percent and 70 percent of the defensive snaps.

He had never eclipsed 53 percent before this season.

It proved to be a breakout season, however, as Butler was on the field for 77 percent of the defensive plays.

That allowed him to clear all four levels and make an extra $400,000.

Alexander Mattison

The running back picked up $125,000 for making at least 31 receptions, but fell short of another $125,000 had he eclipsed 40 catches. He finished with a career-high 36.

Mattison also had $250,000 bonuses for each landmark of 750, 850 and 950 yards rushing. He finished with 420 yards.

Ameer Abdullah

The running back recorded the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in Week 17 against the Saints, but missed the final game against the Chargers with an injury.

That didn’t stop him from picking up a $125,000 bonus for playing 35 percent of the offensive snaps. He could have picked up another $125,000 for playing 45 percent, but he wouldn’t have gotten there even had he played every snap in the finale.

Abdullah played 38 percent of the offensive snaps.

AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Kolton Miller

All three veteran players had Pro Bowl bonuses built into their contracts, but none was named to the AFC team.

Cole, who led the AFC in gross punting only to be beat out by the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Logan Cooke, would have made $100,000.

Kicker Carlson also could have picked up $100,000. Left tackle Miller had $300,000 on the line had he been named to the team.

Harrison Bryant

The tight end had several opportunities to pick up extra cash, but didn’t reach any of his thresholds.

Bryant could have made $125,000 each for 30 percent, 50 percent and 60 percent of the snaps. He finished at 25 percent despite fellow tight end Michael Mayer missing several games for personal reasons.

Bryant also had $125,000 bonuses for both 25 and 35 receptions. He finished with nine.

Andrus Peat

The former three-time Pro Bowler in New Orleans didn’t have a major impact in his first season with the Raiders.

The offensive lineman had $125,000 bonuses for playing 50 percent, 60 percent, 70 percent and 80 percent of the offensive snaps. He played 6 percent.

Cody Whitehair

Another veteran offensive lineman who didn’t have the desired impact in his first season with the Raiders.

Whitehair had $125,000 incentives for 60 percent, 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent of the offensive snaps. He made three starts and played in 12 games, but was on the field for just 28 percent of the offensive snaps.

Maxx Crosby

The star defensive end has a $200,000 bonus built into his contract for being named a first-team All-Pro.

Those honors have yet to be announced, but it’s unlikely he makes it after an injury-plagued season in which he played only 12 games.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.