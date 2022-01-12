How to watch Raiders at Bengals, NFL playoffs
The Raiders are heading to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Saturday in their first postseason game since 2016. Here’s how you can tune in.
For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are heading to the playoffs.
After a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders now have a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati.
The Bengals are looking for their first postseason win since 1990.
Here’s how you can tune in:
AFC Wild Card
Who: Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
When: 1:35 pm. Saturday
Where: Paul Brown Stadium
TV: KSNV-3
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Bengals -5.5; total 49½
Here’s how you can tune into the other NFL games over the weekend:
Saturday
New England at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m., KLAS-8, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Sunday
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10:05 a.m., KVVU-5, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
San Francisco at Dallas, 1:40 p.m., KLAS-8, Nickelodeon, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM), KXST-AM (1140)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., KSNV-3, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Monday
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, KTNV-13, KRLV-AM (920)