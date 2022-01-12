56°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Bengals, NFL playoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2022 - 1:19 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safe ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

For the first time since 2016, the Raiders are heading to the playoffs.

After a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders now have a date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are looking for their first postseason win since 1990.

Here’s how you can tune in:

AFC Wild Card

Who: Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 1:35 pm. Saturday

Where: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: KSNV-3

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Bengals -5.5; total 49½

Here’s how you can tune into the other NFL games over the weekend:

Saturday

New England at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m., KLAS-8, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Sunday

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 10:05 a.m., KVVU-5, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

San Francisco at Dallas, 1:40 p.m., KLAS-8, Nickelodeon, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM), KXST-AM (1140)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m., KSNV-3, KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Monday

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, KTNV-13, KRLV-AM (920)

