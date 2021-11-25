55°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Cowboys

November 24, 2021 - 6:00 pm
November 24, 2021 - 6:00 pm
 
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have lost three consecutive games and are suddenly on the outside of the playoffs picture.

Now they are looking to bounce back against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 1:30 p.m.

Here’s how you can tune into the action while you’re enjoying your turkey meal.

Who: Raiders at Cowboys

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Tune into our live pregame show here.

