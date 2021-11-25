How to watch Raiders at Cowboys
Here’s how you can watch the Raiders at Cowboys on Thursday.
The Raiders have lost three consecutive games and are suddenly on the outside of the playoffs picture.
Now they are looking to bounce back against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 1:30 p.m.
Here’s how you can tune into the action while you’re enjoying your turkey meal.
Who: Raiders at Cowboys
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920
Tune into our live pregame show here.