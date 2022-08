Here’s how to watch the Raiders at Dolphins on Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled short of the goal line by Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) and defensive back Brandon Jones (29), in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It’s week two of the preseason and the Raiders are in Miami to take on the Dolphins.

Here’s how you can watch the action from Las Vegas.

Raiders at Dolphins

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2; total 42

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.