How to watch Raiders at Steelers

The Raiders head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) carries a ball against Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are looking to go 2-0 to start the season with a win over the Steelers.

After a dramatic 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens during the Raiders’ home opener Monday night, the Silver and Black head to Pittsburgh for a 10 a.m. matchup at Heinz Field.

The Steelers lead the all-time record against the Raiders, 13-10.

Here’s how to tune in from Las Vegas:

Who: Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

TV: CBS; KLAS-8