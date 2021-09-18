How to watch Raiders at Steelers
The Raiders head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Raiders are looking to go 2-0 to start the season with a win over the Steelers.
After a dramatic 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens during the Raiders’ home opener Monday night, the Silver and Black head to Pittsburgh for a 10 a.m. matchup at Heinz Field.
The Steelers lead the all-time record against the Raiders, 13-10.
Here’s how to tune in from Las Vegas:
Who: Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
TV: CBS; KLAS-8