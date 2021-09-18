94°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Steelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 3:22 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) carries a ball against Baltimore Ravens during the first qua ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) carries a ball against Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are looking to go 2-0 to start the season with a win over the Steelers.

After a dramatic 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens during the Raiders’ home opener Monday night, the Silver and Black head to Pittsburgh for a 10 a.m. matchup at Heinz Field.

The Steelers lead the all-time record against the Raiders, 13-10.

Here’s how to tune in from Las Vegas:

Who: Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

TV: CBS; KLAS-8

