How to watch Raiders-Chargers NFL season opener
The Raiders face the Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, California, in the NFL season opener. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Gardner Minshew era opens for the Raiders on Sunday when they face the Chargers.
The last time the teams met, the Raiders set a franchise record for points and won 63-21. The result altered the future of both clubs.
Sunday’s season opener should be much closer.
Los Angeles is led by first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, whose teams are known for their physical play in the trenches. Will Minshew provide consistency at quarterback to keep the Raiders’ offense moving?
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Chargers
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Chargers -3, total 40
