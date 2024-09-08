How to watch Raiders-Chargers NFL season opener

93°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Gardner Minshew era opens for the Raiders on Sunday when they face the Chargers.

The last time the teams met, the Raiders set a franchise record for points and won 63-21. The result altered the future of both clubs.

Sunday’s season opener should be much closer.

Los Angeles is led by first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, whose teams are known for their physical play in the trenches. Will Minshew provide consistency at quarterback to keep the Raiders’ offense moving?

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Chargers

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3, total 40

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

