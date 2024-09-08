How to watch Raiders-Chargers NFL season opener

The Raiders face the Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, California, in the NFL season opener. Here’s how to watch the game.

Raiders-Chargers preview: Here’s what to know before 2024 opener

Raiders quarterbacks Gardner Minshew (15) watches his throw during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Gardner Minshew era opens for the Raiders on Sunday when they face the Chargers.

The last time the teams met, the Raiders set a franchise record for points and won 63-21. The result altered the future of both clubs.

Sunday’s season opener should be much closer.

Los Angeles is led by first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, whose teams are known for their physical play in the trenches. Will Minshew provide consistency at quarterback to keep the Raiders’ offense moving?

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Chargers

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3, total 40

